Update with videoIt should not be called a crisis meeting, but the top of the cabinet met on Tuesday evening to find an ‘answer’ to BBB’s election win. This has made visible widespread dissatisfaction among voters, the ministers believe.



Tobias den Hartog, Jan Hoedeman



Mar 28 2023

After four hours of deliberation, Prime Minister Mark Rutte showed himself as he prefers to do: full of plans, full of energy. A ‘fundamental discussion’ had been held in a ‘good atmosphere’, in which the parties had stood ‘not opposite, but side by side’. “Everything in a good mood.”

With that ‘there’s nothing to worry about here’ attitude, the consultations had already started. “This is not a crisis,” said CDA State Secretary Marnix van Rij beforehand. And State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (D66) went all out: “Why am I here? I don’t know, I was asked. There is no agenda, let’s see why people didn’t vote for us.”

Because that was the reason for the consultation at the Ministry of General Affairs. Coalition parties VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie lost in the States elections, opponent BBB achieved a mega victory. The questions Tuesday evening – over an Italian buffet – what discomfort exactly heralded that gain? And what now? See also Bolsonaro says he will keep all ministers and considers creating three more portfolios if reelected

Deeper layer

What Rutte came up with after a few hours of meetings is that the cabinet’s ‘signal’ from the voter stems from various problems. “Then it is about settling the damage in Groningen, about repairing the Supplementary Affair, that has to be done faster. But also about nitrogen: how do we ensure that we move from talking about data to reducing nitrogen as quickly as possible, so that there is room again.”

And, Rutte emphasized, there is a deeper layer. ,, Namely also the question: is politics there for everyone in the Netherlands? Also for people who live outside the Randstad? There are problems with the arrival times of ambulances and police cars. Are there enough schools and is teaching full-time? People wonder: isn’t politics too busy with itself, is politics there for everyone?

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

With such a broad analysis, Rutte – who, as leader of the cabinet, spoke on behalf of all ministers after the meeting – is of course far from finished. The question remains: how? And at what price? See also The Government will take the housing law to the Council of Ministers on Tuesday despite the contrary report from the Judiciary

In any case, it seems not to immediately break open the coalition agreement. D66 members in particular cling to this. As D66 State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (D66) prior to the conversation: “Break open the coalition agreement? No, that’s our prenup.”

Because BBB’s victory does immediately put pressure on nitrogen policy in the provinces. That party does not believe in the need for a reduction before 2035, while D66 wants to make haste and see results by 2030. CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra, penalized in the elections, therefore said earlier that ‘the major files’ really had to be looked at. Read: also to the nitrogen policy. But he didn’t repeat those words so firmly after that. And Rutte also acknowledged that there was no discussion of years on Tuesday evening. “That was not the conversation we had tonight. It was more fundamental.”

At the start of the cabinet meeting, the ministers did not want to say much

Friday

For example, it remains unclear what Rutte’s words are worth: Friday should become more clear when the cabinet comes with a letter to the House of Representatives. But even then not everything will become clear: yesterday’s deliberations were the first in a series. See also Reader's Opinion | The taxi ride ended with a bang

Yesterday, the cabinet mainly showed that it wanted to change course, without immediately starting a fight. There is not really an alternative either: all coalition parties lost in the parliamentary elections, now holding parliamentary elections is asking for a new beating. So it’s buying time, which succeeded. For example, the Italian buffet did not become Rutte IV’s last supper.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for the discussion about the results of the Provincial Council elections. © ANP



Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about politics here:

VVD leader Mark Rutte during the results evening of the Provincial Council elections. He immediately called the other party leaders of the coalition. They are meeting tonight for discussion. © ANP

