Milan, Calabria’s tears after the knockout against Inter

In the flop of Milan in Italian Super Cup the tears of David Calabria crying on the bench are the synthesis that best conveys the mood of the Rossoneri world. The captain dreamed of lifting the trophy in Ryad instead he experienced a nightmarish night, with theInter which spread until the final 3-0.

Milan crisis: goodbye Super Cup and Italian Cup. And Napoli is on the run in the league

A defeat that hurts not only because it came against i Nerazzurri cousinsbut also because it risks marking a season of ‘zero titles‘ as he would say Jose Mourinho. The championship tells of a far from simple comeback (-9 even if the whole second round is there to try to recover) from a Naples steamroller and unbeatable (elimination with Cremonese in the Cup aside), unlikely to think of a winning ride in Champions League (already it will be complicated to delete the Antonio Conte’s Tottenham to the round of 16) and the Italian Cup was missed prematurely (due to the overtime defeat against Turin).

Milan crisis, from Pioli out on social media to the match against Lazio to relaunch the challenge in the championship

Meanwhile on the night of AC Milan defeat against Inter the hashtag has appeared on social media #pioliout. From Pioli on fire to a handful of Rossoneri fans who criticize and are even open to his exemption. Certainly a minority of supporters, certainly most are grateful to the Rossoneri coach for two and a half dream years (in order: qualification in the Europa League with a second round on the verge of perfection, then second place in the league which brought Milan back to Champions and therefore last year’s Scudetto), but still it’s kind of just seeing the hashtag appear. It will be up to Stefano Pioli to bring the team back to the sailing route as it was up until then cursed final minutes of Milan-Roma (from 2-0 in the 85th minute to the 2-2 final: it happened ten days ago not ten years and until five minutes from the end the Rossoneri were virtually 5 away from Napoli) which marked the beginning of the Rossoneri crisis ( then the knockout with Torino, the tiring 2-2 draw in Lecce and, of course, the 0-3 draw with Inter).

Lazio-Milan: Rossoneri to examine Sarri. At the Olimpico, a crossroads of the AC Milan season

Tuesday 24 January in Rome against Sarri’s Lazio a very delicate clash will be scheduled for the Rossoneri season with Napoli on Saturday in Salerno (which could extend to +12) and a fight for Champions qualification which sees many teams in contention (Juventus, Inter, Rome, Atalanta and Lazio itself) : but in the Pioli cycle, on the most difficult nights, Milan always knew how to overcome the dangers and restart stronger than before.

