Some in the federal states are probably a little shocked when Chancellor’s Minister Helge Braun clarified two things with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday during the preliminary meeting for the round of prime ministers. On the one hand, according to the mostly cozy Hesse, the Chancellor expects the country leaders to come to Berlin in person – when the round of 16 had initially agreed to hold another switching conference for the sake of corona.

To underline the urgency, Braun gave the heads of the state chancellery the impression that the meeting with Merkel could take on a “historical dimension”.

But what should that mean? Should the federal government, in view of the debate that has been going on for days about patchwork, small states and everyone-do-what-they-want-complaints, use the possibility written in the Federal Council’s protest (but with its consent) in the Infection Protection Act in March, the federal states – without their approval – to give instructions by regulation? So to rule through?

Collective staging

Probably not. For all the grumbling in federal politics, Merkel is more concerned with the collective staging of the determination of all those responsible not to let the epidemic get out of hand and to act as uniformly as possible.

Even one of the prime ministers publicly struck the unified tone on Tuesday: Markus Söder.

The Bavarian head of government sees the republic shortly before the loss of control and refers to other states, such as France, where the number of cases suddenly shot up in October. In Germany, where the epidemic has so far been coped quite well, it shouldn’t happen before winter that one chases after the development. “It is 5 to 12 to prevent uncontrolled development,” was Söder’s dramatic summary of the situation. It is unclear whether all of his colleagues share it.

Ban on accommodation only a minor matter?

With the controversial ban on lodging, however, Söder hinted that he did not want to fight. He praised his colleague Manuela Schwesig from Schwerin because she had emphasized again in the morning that the general line that has been in force in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania since May – no accommodation for tourists from hotspots without negative test submission – has helped to keep the number of infections in the country low. However, there were hardly any hotspots until two weeks ago, and it was only since Berlin – and especially the inner city districts – reported excessive numbers of cases, that the bug has reached boiling point.

Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller would like to remove the ban – but his Berlin position is not necessarily the majority opinion. However, the ban on accommodation is only a “minor matter,” said Söder. This is also how you see it in a West German state chancellery, where you fear that the topic could overlay more important things.

In November, the ban on accommodation should no longer be an issue anyway, because then all autumn holidays are over. Whereby an East German state chancellery smugly remarked that in Bavaria the ban only applies to “non-Bavarian travelers”. After the round at Merkel, then maybe not anymore, because Söder wants the most uniform rules possible.

Will the hotspot rule be redesigned?

The fact that all urban and rural districts (and in Berlin the districts) with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days are considered hotspots should remain the general rule. This was introduced in the spring and is still considered a good indicator for starting the first countermeasures. But even then the number of 35 new infections was considered. Could there be a more flexible solution now?

With the first measures already with the smaller number? The more hotspots there will be, and that is to be expected with the start of the cold season, the more preventive action will be called for. Merkel has already suggested using the Bundeswehr to support the follow-up from the lower number of infections.

Is there an extended mask requirement?

Last but not least, wearing masks plays an important role in prevention. Here in particular, Söder wants uniform rules that should then apply and be controlled in Friedrichshain as well as in Munich or Hamburg. Since he learned that elevators are a potential vehicle of contagion, he can also imagine compulsory wearing a mask, just like in public buildings in general and wherever there is movement.

He has already brought up a nationwide fine of 250 euros for refusers. “With more mask, more normality is possible,” is his advertising slogan. A curfew for pubs from 10 p.m. undercuts the revolutionary step in Berlin from last weekend by an hour.

And an upper limit for celebrations?

The fact that some state governments have recently also decided on upper limits for celebrations suggests another nationwide measure. Because large parties or wedding celebrations with dozens of invitees have proven to be events with a higher probability of spreading the virus. An example: The holiday island of Sylt is currently being shaken by a corona case, which could become a “superspreader event”, as the local administration fears.

On the night of October 3rd to 4th there was a break in a Westerland bistro. A man was infected. Distance rules were disregarded, guest lists were not kept, the entry via QR code did not work. The hundred participants were searched for and apparently found via Facebook. But that won’t always work. In Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia, the upper limit for celebrations outside of private rooms was therefore already limited to 50.

Longer Christmas holidays in January?

The idea of ​​extending the Christmas holidays by two or three weeks and shortening those in summer, however, is unlikely to be well received by the group. Two backbenchers from the Union faction in the Bundestag had brought this up for discussion. The response on Tuesday was not very encouraging for the two of them. People are now talking more about teaching, said Söder, not about extending holidays.

The Baden-Württemberg Minister of Education, Susanne Eisenmann (CDU), rejected the proposal. “Even at the end of January, winter is not over yet, so this is a little short-sighted,” she said. The schools would be faced with additional school organizational challenges, for example by confusing learning and examination periods.