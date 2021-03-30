Chancellor Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn are calling for a federal-state consultation this Tuesday. There are signs of a change in age recommendation for Astrazeneca.

On Tuesday, the government and the prime ministers of the federal states will discuss how to proceed with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

It is likely that the preparation should only be recommended for people over 60 years of age.

Update from March 30th, 8:08 pm: The press conference after the crisis meeting between Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and the Prime Minister of the federal states is scheduled for 8.15 p.m. It is unclear whether it will actually begin in a few minutes. In the past few weeks, the statements have often been delayed because the negotiations usually lasted longer than originally planned.

Crisis meeting on Astrazeneca: Merkel and Spahn consult with the health ministers of the federal states

First report from March 30th: Berlin – Again there is excitement about the Astrazeneca vaccine. Several federal states suspended vaccinations with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca on Tuesday – this time for the younger ones. The city of Munich and the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia are also stopping the administration of the vaccine for the time being. The reason: Most recently, cerebral vein thrombosis occurred mainly in women under 50. Berlin’s health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) called the temporary stop a “precautionary measure”. So far, the Paul Ehrlich Institute has reported 31 cases of sinus vein thrombosis after vaccination with the vaccine. Nine cases were fatal.

Astrazeneca vaccine: there are signs of a change in age recommendation

The preparation is expected to be recommended only for people over 60 years of age, writes the dpa. The news agency has received a report from the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko). However, it could also be used with younger people “at the discretion of the doctor and with individual risk acceptance after careful explanation”.

On Tuesday evening, the government around Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn will meet with the Prime Ministers of the federal states for a crisis meeting. A press conference is to follow in the late evening. The meeting, which was arranged at short notice, is intended to clarify the further course of action in connection with the Astrazeneca vaccine. In view of the latest developments, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) suggested that the vaccination sequence for the vaccine be broken. “At some point at Astrazeneca you will have to operate with a lot of freedom and have to say: If you want, and if you dare to do it, you should also have the opportunity,” noted the CSU politician.

Astrazeneca vaccination freeze affects the federal government’s strategy

The number of infections is currently increasing in Germany, and nationwide vaccinations are the most important long-term measure against the spread of the coronavirus for the federal government. If Astrazeneca were no longer vaccinated, this would mean a major setback in the vaccination campaign. The preparations from other manufacturers are currently not available in sufficient numbers. (jjf / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

