Personal crises challenge those affected and those around them. Does it help to think positively? And when do you have to accept a situation as it is? A therapist explains how to overcome crises – and what distinguishes them from problems.

Ms. Franzen, how do you deal with being late on the way to an appointment because you get stuck in a traffic jam? Are you then stressed out, or can you switch that off?

At first I think: “How stupid” because I want to be on time. But then I use exactly what I write – or I write what I use. Do I arrive earlier if I get upset? What if I still put myself under stress? On the contrary: If I develop thoughts that increase stress, I will probably come later because then I will miss the fact that I have to turn. And that’s why I try to say to myself: There’s no point in getting upset now. It is like it is.