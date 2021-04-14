Crisis management Minister of Defense Kaikkonen to Yle: Finland will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan this year

The United States announced the withdrawal of its troops by September 11th.

Finland withdraw its crisis management troops from Afghanistan this year, the defense minister said Antti Kaikkonen (middle) Ylelle.

“Finns will be leaving later this year, probably by autumn. There are no precise timetables yet. ”

President of the United States Joe Biden announced Tuesdaythat the remaining American soldiers will also be withdrawn from Afghanistan by 9/11 next year. It marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States, which began the war in Afghanistan.

Finland operates as part of an international force in Afghanistan.

Finnish soldiers have been involved in an operation led by the military alliance NATO, which aims to support the government in rebuilding the country and strengthening democratic structures.

Mightily According to him, there are currently about twenty Finnish soldiers in Afghanistan. As recently as November, there were sixty of them.

Kaikkonen estimates to Yle that the withdrawal of international troops may have problematic consequences.

“One can follow problematic side effects, growing drug trafficking, possibly terrorism. Afghanistan will probably need some support in the future. Maybe then it’s on the side of civilian crisis management. ”