Crisis management | Finnish peacekeepers regret the shooting of their colleague: “This is not an everyday event”

According to the commander of the Finnish peacekeeping force, Timo Heijari, the deaths of peacekeepers in Lebanon are somewhat rare. Still, what happened did not come as a complete surprise.

Finns the peacekeepers were about 60 kilometers by land from where a convoy of United Nations (UN) peacekeepers came under fire late Wednesday.

A convoy of two armored vehicles was in southern Lebanon on its way to the country’s capital, Beirut, when it was fired upon with small arms. One Irish soldier was killed and another was seriously wounded.

In addition, two soldiers received minor injuries, and they have also received treatment.

Finland has participated in the UN led UNIFIL peacekeeping operation since 1982. The goal of the operation is to achieve a situation where the responsibility for the security of southern Lebanon can be completely handed over to the Lebanese security authorities. There are approximately 200 Finnish peacekeepers in Lebanon.

“We also found out about what happened in the morning,” says the commander of the Finnish crisis management force, lieutenant colonel Timo Heijari.

“We immediately informed all peacekeepers about it, including those on the move.”

I reflected The peacekeepers in the convoy were part of the Irish-Polish battalion, which operates approximately 20–30 kilometers from the Finnish peacekeeper unit. Heijari was not familiar with the peacekeepers involved in the incident, and the Finnish peacekeepers had no contact with them.

Deaths of peacekeepers in Lebanon are somewhat rare. Wednesday’s events still did not come as a complete surprise.

“This is not an everyday event, and I can’t say the last time this happened. The situation in the region is stable, but nevertheless so tense that the possibility of such events exists, and we are aware of it,” says Heijari.

If necessary, Finnish peacekeepers are offered discussion help with professionals. However, the incident has not caused any particular concern among the peacekeepers.

“Of course, the event is sad and everyone is sorry that this happened. But the troops are aware of the risks and danger factors involved in the operation.”

“All Finns are safe, and operations continue as planned.”

of the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon said on Thursday, according to the news agency Reuters, that they had started an investigation into what happened. The forces of the UN mission say they are coordinating the issue together with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“At the moment, the details are few and contradictory,” the UN forces release states.