Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, adopted preventive measures and measures for New Year’s celebrations in the emirate, During the meeting held by the committee to review the preparations for the New Year celebrations, the terms of reference and roles of the various work teams.

The Supreme Committee called on all members of society to adhere to the implementation of the preventive measures in place, which are now known to all members of society through continuous awareness campaigns, stressing that everyone’s cooperation in implementing these procedures in a proper manner is the basis for the success achieved by Dubai in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic. Which calls for continuing this exemplary cooperation to achieve the first goal behind ensuring that precautionary measures are followed, which is the health and safety of all, citizens and residents, as well as visitors to the emirate.

His Highness, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, stressed that Dubai and the UAE in general have achieved qualitative success in addressing the pandemic, based on several factors, the most important of which are community cooperation, concerted efforts, and integration of action plans, noting that the preventive measures that are still in force today. It is due to the Dubai government’s keenness to preserve the health of all members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “We have never stopped monitoring developments in the pandemic and the global situation, as well as work is still in place with all preventive measures recommended by local and global health authorities, and everyone’s cooperation in applying precautionary measures is essential, the most important of which are face masks. Wearing it is a major guarantee that protects the person, his family and all those around him.”

During the meeting, His Highness, the Chairman of the Committee, approved the procedures to be followed during the New Year celebrations in Dubai, whose failure to comply with them constitutes an explicit violation of the law, as specific fines will be imposed on everyone who violates these procedures, which included the mandatory wearing of masks for everyone in the various areas of the celebrations, whether closed including or open ones, and a commitment to apply all precautionary measures in closed places, the most important of which is wearing masks, taking into account social distancing, and a fine of 3000 dirhams for each violator who does not commit to wearing a mask.

As for the fireworks, which represent one of the most important aspects of celebrating the New Year, it was decided to hold them in 29 locations in various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, allowing everyone to enjoy these events, without the need to crowd in certain areas, which gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy in a safe atmosphere.

• The importance of continuing to apply preventive measures to protect the health and safety of all members of society.

Mansour bin Mohammed:

• “The applied procedures are due to the Dubai government’s keenness on the health of all citizens, residents and visitors.”

new Year celebreation:

■ Mandatory wearing of masks in open and closed places, taking into account social distancing.

■ Commit to applying all precautionary measures indoors.

■ A fine of 3000 dirhams for anyone who does not commit to wearing a mask.

■ Celebrating fireworks in 29 locations in different parts of the Emirate of Dubai.

Continuity of presence education in Dubai private schools

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has adopted preventive measures and measures for the return of studies in Dubai private schools, during the second semester, starting from Monday, January 3, for a period of two weeks. The measures announced by the authority included: the continuity of formal education face to face in private schools in Dubai for the second semester, with the cessation of collective classroom and extracurricular activities, in addition to the prevention of gatherings and school trips, and the closure of canteens, for the first two weeks of the second semester.

“Emergency and Crises” updates the procedures for entering Abu Dhabi from within the country

Study “distance” in schools and universities for a period of two weeks



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

