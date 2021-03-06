Only a few weeks after several accidents, the 737 Max was approved for air traffic again. Now there was apparently another technical problem, but nobody was injured.

NOnly a few months after the re-registration of Boeing’s 737 Max crisis jet, there was another incident with the aircraft model. On a flight from Miami to Newark, the pilots switched off an engine on Friday due to possible mechanical problems, as announced by American Airlines. Ultimately, however, the machine landed safely. All passengers could have left the plane as normal, and the crew was safe too.

Boeing merely stated that the company was aware of the incident and referred to the airline for further information. The American aviation authority FAA announced an investigation. The 737 Max was banned from flying for around 20 months after two crashes with 346 deaths and was only permitted again in the United States in November. The reason for the accidents was considered to be defective control software. There is no evidence of a connection to the incident on Friday.