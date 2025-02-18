Changes in consumer tastes and wine consumption habits, as well as the decrease in exports and the effects of climate change in production, are some of the factors that explain the Crisis in the wine sector In Aragon, which has been aggravated, especially from the pandemic for the closure of the hospitality and the accumulation of stock of bottles in the wineries.

And the restless situation because it is a sector that helps set population in the Aragonese community and has its own economic weight. In fact, Aragon adds some 200 wineries, around 16,500 winemakers and about 28,000 hectares in which some 800,000 wine hestrums are produced. The added value is encrypted at about 350 million euros. They are data to which the impact that the sector has beyond figures such as wine tourism and its relationship with gastronomy.

However, for a few years now, it has been seen how exports have fallen, in fact they throw negative balance in the 2023 and 2024 exercises, and consumption does not rebound since the pandemic. There are several challenges, the Amparo Cuéllar, General Director of Agrifood Innovation and Promotion, has pointed out during her speech at the Agriculture Commission in the Aragon Courts, at the request of the PSOE.

And, among them, are the climate change that affects production, as well as the modification of consumption habits towards other wines and forms of consumption such as the so -called “white Paris”. To support the sector in this context, from the Aragon government they are going to allocate 10 million euros to support the sector through several lines of action.

This amount, which is 25% more than in 2024 and 31% over 2023, includes for example the production, the improvement of market trends and the strengthening of the resilience of the sector. To do this, for example, there will be two million euros for the wine industry, apart from three million euros for the promotion in markets, that are third countries. There will also be other items to, for example, the promotion of regulatory advice, which will have a million euros to publicize their wines, among other axes of action.

Cuéllar has also pointed out other actions encompassed in research and innovation, digital agriculture, adaptation techniques or new varieties, as well as the cellar technology or the presentation and packaging of the product.

During the Agriculture Commission, Deputy Marcel Iglesias, of the PSOE He has also pointed out other causes that have hurt the sector as the tariffs of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in 2019, or the last great drought that has also affected this sector of activity that, since Voxhis deputy Santiago Morón, has described as “key to employ in the community.” Morón has highlighted the imbalance between supply and demand and has influenced improve the competitiveness of the sector in relation to other countries.

From Chahis deputy José Luis Soro, has been concerned about the situation of the sector and the “uncertain” future with Trump’s tariffs. In a similar line, deputy Pilar Buj, of Aragon-teruel existswho has pointed out that the debate should not just stick to the current crisis, apart from asserting that “this new world order will also weigh on the wine.”

Green vintage, which has been requested by Farmers from UAGA-COAG in Aragon have also shown in this commission. On this subject, the deputy of the PAIRAlberto Izquierdo, has assured not to understand, “as a farmer, that a profitable alternative is to throw the harvest to the ground, it is probably the worst of remedies.”