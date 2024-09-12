CForty countries together with the European Union as a bloc called on Thursday at the United Nations Venezuelan authorities are urged to “immediately” publish the detailed results of the July 28 presidential election and allow for “impartial verification.”

According to the criteria of

“We urge the National Electoral Council (CNE) to immediately publish the results of the presidential election vote from all polling stations and allow impartial verification of the results by independent observers for the sake of credibility, legitimacy and transparency of the electoral process,” reads a statement read by Panamanian Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha.

Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Spain, United States, France, Italy, Japan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the United Kingdomin addition to the European Union As a bloc, they are among the signatories.

The Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machadowhich denounces fraud in the president’s re-election Nicolas Maduro on July 28 and claims a victory for the candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiacelebrated this declaration as “a victory” on the “road to democratic transition.”

“Everyone knows that Edmundo González Urrutia is the president-elect of Venezuela,” Machado wrote on social media X.

The controversy

Without publishing the detailed count, as required by law, Venezuelan electoral authorities attributed the victory to Maduro, despite the opposition’s claims that González Urrutia, who has been exiled in Spain since Sunday, was the winner with more than 60% of the votes.

According to a preliminary report by a UN panel of experts, released on August 13, the CNE “failed to comply with basic transparency and integrity measures” and “failed to meet” established deadlines.

“It is time for Venezuelans to engage in constructive and inclusive negotiations to resolve this electoral impasse and peacefully restore democratic norms (…) and the wishes of the Venezuelan people,” said the joint statement released by the UN.

The signatories also expressed “great concern” about human rights abuses and violations such as “repression, arbitrary arrests and detentions, killings and denial of fair trial guarantees, as well as intimidation tactics against the opposition.”