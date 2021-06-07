Thousands of Venezuelans who sought refuge in Trinidad and Tobago because of the situation in their country now ask for help to return home, due to the loss of their jobs and other consequences caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The local NGO La Casita de Arima disclosed this Monday that the number of Venezuelans who want to return is increasing, according to unofficial estimates of organizations that help immigrants it could be 8,000 people.

In May 2019, about 16,500 Venezuelan citizens complied with a government-imposed registration process that allowed them to work and live legally in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Venezuelan ambassador in Trinidad and Tobago, Carlos Pérez, told local media that until last Friday the diplomatic legation had managed 350 repatriation requests, made by phone or directly in Port of Spain.

Pérez said that the only list confirmed by the Venezuelan authorities is the one managed by the embassy for repatriation trips organized by the governments of your country and Trinidad and Tobago.

He noted that those who communicate with the embassy are evaluated case by case.

Jobless

The diplomat indicated that the main difficulty faced by the vast majority of Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago is the lack of employmentTherefore, the authorities of your country are working on a return that could be by sea or air.

“The most convenient routes are being evaluated“, he said, after clarifying that logistics aspects have not yet been resolved.

A list of requests for help for the return of Venezuela is managed by the NGO La Casita de Arima through conversations with officials of the Ministry of National Security.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said he is aware that some Venezuelans they want to return to their country but that, so far, no decision has been made on the matter.



At least 11 deaths occurred in a shipwreck between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago last December AFP Photo

Hinds argued that about two weeks ago had a meeting with spokespersons for the Venezuelans who are present in the country.

He said that the number of people who expected to return to Venezuela was not mentioned at that meeting, There was no mention of the possibility of a free return.

Hinds noted that the meeting addressed other topics such as human trafficking and the legal protection of this group.

The director of La Casita de Arima, Andreina Briceño, confirmed that many people had registered who they wanted to go home.

Since mid-April, he said, hundreds of Venezuelans had begun to ask organizations for help support to refugees and through social media to return home.

“In recent conversations with the Ministry of National Security there were proposals for the repatriation of Venezuelans, since the objective is to achieve an exit for the great majority through boats, “said Briceño.

He said the goal is to promote a safe and dignified return by his own will.

In recent weeks, several Venezuelan families reported through social networks that they had been evicted from their homes for not meeting the rents.

In addition, hundreds of Venezuelans have contacted social organizations to order food in the absence of resources.

