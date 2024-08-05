The European Union on Sunday raised international pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, joining the United States and several Latin American countries that They do not recognise the results of the elections of 28 July, which were marked by allegations of fraud.

Pope Francis, meanwhile, called from the Vatican to “seek the truth” in Venezuela, where protests since last Monday over the disputed re-election of Maduro have left at least 22 civilians dead – according to human rights organizations – and more than 2,000 detained. Two soldiers have died in violent incidents, according to the government.

“In the absence of supporting evidence, the Venezuelan electoral authority’s reports “cannot be recognised”, the Council of the European Union said in a statement, calling for an “independent verification” of the process.

Venezuelans participate in a demonstration around the Obelisk in Buenos Aires. Photo:EFE

Unlike the United States and other countries, the EU has refrained from recognizing the victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who was nominated after a political disqualification that vetoed former congresswoman María Corina Machado.

However, the European bloc noted that “copies of the electoral records published by the opposition and reviewed by several independent organisations” indicate that Gonzalez “appears to have won the presidential election by a substantial majority.”

Maduro was ratified by the National Electoral Council (CNE) as re-elected president with 52% of the votes compared to 43% for the opposition candidate. The leftist leader would thus assume a third term that projects him to 18 years in power.

The opposition posted on a website the minutes claiming that González received 67% of the votes.

“We are not going to leave the streets,” declared a defiant Machado on Saturday, who reappeared at an opposition march after declaring herself in hiding on Thursday following Maduro’s comments that she and González Urrutia should “be behind bars.”

The CNE has yet to publish detailed results and claims its system was the target of a “massive hack.” Maduro and senior officials dismiss the validity of the documents released by the opposition.

Avoid violence

“I make a heartfelt appeal to all parties to seek the truth, act with restraint, avoid any form of violence, resolve disputes through dialogue and keep the true good of the population at heart.”said Pope Francis after the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican.

Machado thanked Germany, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Portugal on Sunday for their “commitment to democracy” following a request from these seven nations to publish the minutes of the presidential election.

They made this request in a joint statement on Saturday, saying it was necessary to ensure “total transparency.”

World leaders expressed 'great concern about the situation in Venezuela following the presidential elections'. Photo:EFE

“We support the demand that the reports we have submitted be verified as soon as possible, at an international and independent level,” Machado posted on the social network X.

The United States, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama recognized González Urrutia as the winner, and Canada requested the publication of the complete results on Sunday. Russia and China, in contrast, backed Maduro.

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are trying to push for a political agreement.

‘Exemplary conduct’

Maduro rejects all external interference. This Sunday, surrounded by the high command of the Armed Forces, who have declared their “absolute loyalty” to him, Maduro congratulated the “exemplary conduct” of the National Guard, the military body in charge of public order in Venezuela.

“You have been and are the backbone of peace, the protection of the people, tranquility, security,” said the president at an event for the 87th anniversary of that body, where he gave promotions and decorations. “We are facing a coup d’état in the streets of Venezuela,” he added.

Venezuela expelled diplomats from six Latin American countries. Photo:Getty Images

On Saturday, in front of a demonstration of supporters that reached the presidential palace of Miraflores, Maduro had denounced that a plan was underway to “usurp” power.

“We will not accept, under national laws, any attempt to usurp the presidency again,” Maduro warned, drawing a parallel with the international recognition received in 2019 by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, currently exiled in the United States after a failed offensive to oust the socialist leader. He called González Urrutia “Guaidó 2.0.”

Guaidó, then head of Parliament, was recognized as “interim president” by Washington and around fifty governments that considered Maduro’s re-election in 2018 to be fraudulent, in elections boycotted by the opposition.