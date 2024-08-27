The Human Rights Committee of the political movement Vente Venezuela – founded by opposition leader María Corina Machado in 2012 – published on its X account that Perkins Rocha, his legal advisor and witness before the National Electoral Council (CNE), was arrested on Tuesday by the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin).

According to the criteria of

“Unidentified individuals took him by force,” they wrote on the Committee’s X account. “We demand information and his immediate release,” they added, without providing further information.

Unidentified individuals took him by force.

Some sources claim that Rocha is being transferred to El Helicoide, in Caracas, considered a torture center. But, for the moment, this information has not been confirmed.

Machado also spoke out on her personal X account. “The Nicolás Maduro regime has kidnapped my friend and comrade in arms, Perkins Rocha,” the opposition leader denounced. “Perkins is our personal lawyer, our Legal Coordinator and representative of @ConVzlaComando before the CNE,” she added.

Machado describes Perkins as “a fair, brave, intelligent and generous man. An exemplary Venezuelan.” And he denounced: “They want to subdue us, distract us and terrify us. We continue forward, for Perkins, for all the prisoners and persecuted, and for all of Venezuela. We will be free.”.

The Nicolás Maduro regime has kidnapped my friend and comrade in arms, Perkins Rocha (@PerkinsRocha).

Perkins is our personal attorney, our Legal Coordinator and our representative. @ConVzlaComando before the CNE.

A just, brave, intelligent and generous man. A… pic.twitter.com/V1DTpUEodt — Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) August 27, 2024

Perkins’ statements

Hours before his arrest, Perkins posted a screenshot on his X account at 10:46 a.m. of a statement by Mexican historian Enrique Krauze, who said that “Maduro is one of the bloodiest dictators Latin America has ever had.”

Recently, The lawyer said that Nicolás Maduro “is refusing to accept what all of Venezuela knows,” in reference to the victory that the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) claims was obtained by its standard-bearer, Edmundo González Urrutiain the presidential elections, according to “83.5% of the minutes” that it says it has collected from witnesses and polling station members, documents that the Government describes as “false.”

On Saturday, Machado called on the international community to hold Maduro and his “criminal regime” responsible for “the repression unleashed” in the country, especially after the elections.

According to official figures, more than 2,400 people have been arrested since July 29 – some in demonstrations and others in police operations – while 25 people died in acts of violence that the Government attributes to the opposition, while anti-Chavez supporters blame the state security forces, on orders from their superiors.

(News in development. More to come soon).