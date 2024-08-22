Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino announced this Thursday that Panama will “co-sponsor the inclusion of a point on human rights violations” in a resolution of the Organization of American States (OAS) at the next meeting that the organization will hold on September 4after the Venezuelan opposition asked him to do so.

“Our ambassador (to the OAS) Ana Irene Delgado informed me that she received a request for support from the Venezuelan opposition to co-sponsor the inclusion of a point on the violation of human rights in Venezuela in the next ordinary session of the Permanent Council,” said the president in his weekly press conference.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino. Photo:AFP

He added: “Whatever needs to be done, of course, within the channels of international law to help Venezuelans has been done, is being done and will continue to be done. We will support this OAS resolution without any problem.”

Mulino also confirmed that he “maintains communications” with his other regional counterparts on the Venezuelan crisis as well as with the opposition, although he admitted that The Foreign Ministry speaks more frequently with Edmundo González Urrutia, who many countries – including Panama – recognize as the winner of the elections, and Maria Corina Machado.

After the July 28 elections in Venezuela, the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro re-elected, without showing the official records, while the opposition claims that its candidate, González Urrutia, won, backing up this claim with the publication of thousands of records on a website.

This led to a crisis in the South American country, dividing the international community over the recognition of Maduro or González Urrutia as elected presidents, as well as efforts to resolve the situation.

Recently, The European Union and twenty-two other countries – mainly Latin American – called for the “immediate publication of all the original minutes” of the elections and the “impartial and independent” verification of the results of those elections.according to a statement signed in Santo Domingo.

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo:EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

In addition to this future resolution that Panama will “co-sponsor,” the Permanent Council of the OAS approved by consensus last week another resolution that requires the Venezuelan authorities to publish the minutes “expeditiously.”

Mulino: Maduro is increasingly isolated



Venezuela must recover its political freedom and reestablish democracy through the civilized channels permitted by international law.

“We sincerely hope that this nightmare ends as soon as possible. I believe that international pressure has increased and Maduro is increasingly isolated. We must not stop making the necessary efforts to help Venezuelans recover their freedom and democracy,” said the Panamanian president.

Mulino, a staunch critic of the controversial Venezuelan elections, said bluntly that “Venezuela must recover its political freedom and reestablish democracy through the civilized channels permitted by international law.”

OAS Assembly on Venezuela. Photo:EFE/ Lenin Nolly

“Sitting on Venezuela is not an option for Maduro and we will do whatever we can to help as a country to prevent this sit-in from happening,” Mulino stated, once again confirming Panama’s support for solving the crisis.

“Long live free Venezuela,” the Panamanian president said.

Relations between Panama and Venezuela are on hold and the airspace between the two countries remains closed, following the elections.