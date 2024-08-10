The Venezuelan opposition, led by María Corina Machado and presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia called for a “great global protest for the truth” next Saturday, August 17 in order to defend the results of the presidential elections of July 28.

According to the criteria of

“This coming Saturday, August 17, Venezuelans will unite from all over the world to raise their voices for the truth: on July 28, Venezuela won,” the opposition member wrote on her X account.

Machado invited Venezuelans to search for the minutes of their voting center on the website resultadosconvzla.com and go to the march with her to show that Venezuelans will not let the results of the presidential elections be stolen from them.

On Friday, Machado had already announced that they were preparing a “huge event” in support of political change in the country.

“We are going to be calling for a huge activity where everyone (…) has to see the strength, determination, the decision that we Venezuelans have made, that there is no turning back,” said the former congresswoman during a conversation with Venezuelan-American singer Lele Pons, which was broadcast on Instagram.

Maria Corina Machado. Photo:AFP Share

Opponents said that this Sunday at 6 pm, Venezuela time, they will provide details of how the great global protest will be carried out to enforce the election results.

While the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro the winner and has not yet published the results, citing a cyber attack, the opposition compiled 80 percent of the minutes and published them on a website available to the public. According to the anti-Chavez camp, Edmundo González won with 67 percent of the votes.

Edmundo González calls on Nicolás Maduro to stop the repression

At the same time, Edmundo González Urrutia asked President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday to stop the violence unleashed after the elections on July 28 and accept that he lost the election.

“I call on you on behalf of all Venezuelans to stop the violence and persecution and immediately release all compatriots arbitrarily detained,” said the diplomat, in a video he shared through X, referring to the more than 2,400 arrests that have occurred in the context of post-election protests.

“Enough of persecution and violence, enough of trying to spread terror, enough of disrespecting the will of Venezuelans for change. Accept what our people have said and let’s all begin to get our country out of this crisis,” continued González Urrutia, who claims to have won the elections by a wide margin.

It is a crime not to accept the will of our people, it is a crime to disappear, persecute, imprison and unjustly condemn hundreds of citizens.

The former diplomat reiterated that demanding compliance with the Constitution, “protesting peacefully to enforce the will of millions of Venezuelans,” having worked as an electoral witness on July 28 and reporting what happened that day “is not a crime.”

“It is a crime not to accept the will of our people, it is a crime to disappear, persecute, imprison and unjustly condemn hundreds of innocent citizens, it is a crime to savagely repress peaceful protesters,” he stressed.

According to the NGO Foro Penal, which leads the defense of those considered political prisoners in the country, as of Saturday there are still 1,303 verified arrests, which includes 170 women, 116 adolescents, 14 indigenous people and 16 people with disabilities.

The protests were marked by acts of violence and vandalism, resulting in 24 civilian deaths – according to the NGO Provea – as well as two military personnel deaths and nearly a hundred security agents injured.

*With Efe