Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Friday that “an account called Anonymous” of the “far right” had already threatened a national blackoutafter a power outage occurred in the early hours of the morning, leaving a large part of the country without electricity, caused – the president said – by a “heart attack” of the Guri system, the main electricity generating facility located in the state of Bolívar (south, bordering Brazil).

“We already know who operated an account called Anonymous, who hired it, who financed it. I won’t say any more. An Anonymous account at the service of the war of hate against Venezuela threatened on several occasions with a national blackout,” Maduro said during a broadcast on state channel VTV.

The president also showed an alleged post on X from “August 7” that he linked to the hacking group, which says “we apologize to the people of Venezuela for the attack that the national electrical system will receive,” while affirming that the account is “anti-Venezuelan” and “works directly with the CIA”.

The president said the aim of the attack was to “liquidate” Guri, which he blamed on “fascist currents” that “pretended to be the opposition.”

People walk through the Ciudad Chinita shopping center with most of its stores closed due to power outage in Maracaibo (Venezuela). Photo:EFE

He said that they have “determined the mechanisms that were used” in the attack, but did not provide further details, since -he said- the investigation “is in full process” in order “to achieve justice in this case.”

“The investigations are advanced, accelerated, and will be furthered,” he said.

The president assured that, Behind this attack, he said, there is a “fascist war room” that is in the United States.

“There are technical details that I should not give, I don’t know if I will give them later, in the days to come,” he said.

Maduro’s balance sheet

The president reported that “more than 90% of the country’s supermarkets” were “activated” with their “self-generation plants”, as well as “100% of the popular and municipal markets” and “almost 60%” of “trade in general”, while the Internet service is being “restored”.

He also said that “practically 100% of the health system” worked with its “self-generated” electricity, while he assured that a “bone marrow transplant was performed in one of the hospitals in Caracas,” without specifying which one.

Image of a gas station in Caracas, out of service due to the massive blackout throughout the country. Photo:AFP

Maduro said that authorities remain in Guri to “restore normality” to the electric service so that the people “can continue enjoying the right to peace,” although he did not offer an assessment of the restoration of electricity in the country’s states.

Friday’s blackout affected most states, according to reports, and was The second in Venezuela after the one in March 2019, when a large part of the country was without electricity for four days, for which the Government pointed the finger at the opposition and the United States and Colombia, led at the time by Donald Trump and Iván Duque, respectively.

A disconnected country



According to official information, the failure occurred at 4:50 a.m. local time due to a “sabotage” that left Caracas and the 23 states of the country without electricity, some of which suffer power outages or fluctuations in service almost daily.

This is what the streets of Caracas look like in the midst of the country's blackout. Photo:AFP

Organizations such as Ve Sin Filtro reported that, On average, Internet connectivity fell by up to 20% across the country, meaning that 8 out of 10 Venezuelans were left, at least for a few hours, without being able to access social networks, digital payment methods and electronic communication channels.

The blackout also limited – in some cases completely – the telephone signal, and put underground transport out of service as well as thousands of traffic lights, which resulted in a traffic and pedestrian chaos, especially for those who went to work despite the power failure.