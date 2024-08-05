Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said this Sunday that Chinese social network TikTok and American Instagram are the main instruments “multipliers of hatred and fascism” in the countrywhich is why he asked the Security Council for recommendations on the management of social networks, which he said are not regulated in the nation.

According to the criteria of

“The main conscious multiplying instruments of hatred and fascism, and the attempt to divide Venezuelans and create fascist fanatics “Those who attack the police, the military or the Chavista people in their communities, are TikTok and Instagram,” the president said in a televised event.

Maduro said that TikTok, owned by Chinese Zhang Yiming – one of the richest men in the world, according to Forbes – and Instagram, owned by Meta and created by Brazilian Kevin Systrom and American Mike Krieger, have “infected” important sectors of society with “hate” in a “shameless” manner.

The president said that in Venezuela there is “no type of national regulation” on the use of networks, so He asked the Defense and Security Councils for recommendations on this issue.after protests broke out following the election results, which according to official data from the National Electoral Council (CNE), were won by Maduro.

An alleged “attack” against the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) computer system

In addition, Maduro reiterated that a “cyber-fascist” attack, reported against the computer system of the National Electoral Council (CNE), sought to attack the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB)“try to divide it” so that the opposition could “advance its plans” of violence.

“I can tell those who direct this criminal cyber-fascist coup d’état from American imperialism and the criminal and fascist oligarchy (…) that the FANB is cohesive, united and fighting for peace, democracy, the constitution and for the protection of the people,” he said.

He added that the FANB responded in a “quick, calm, coordinated and disciplined” manner to the protests that took place this week.following the publication of official CNE results, which the opposition and a large part of the national and international community reject.

According to the authorities, the protests resulted in 2,000 people being arrested and two soldiers killed, in addition to 11 civilian deaths reported by various NGOs.

EFE