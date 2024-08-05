ANDVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that the European Union (EU) and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, are a “disgrace”after the community bloc expressed that it “follows with concern the events” in the Caribbean nation.

“The European Union is giving its all, the same European Union that recognized (Juan) Guaidó, the European Union is a disgrace, Mr. Borrell is a disgrace, he is a disgrace that led Ukraine to a war and now he washes his hands,” said the president at an event with the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police).

Maduro criticized the EU for asking Venezuelan authorities to respect the protests that have taken place since Monday in rejection of the official results published by the National Electoral Council (CNE), which declared the president the winner.

“Now you say that in Venezuela there is repression of peaceful demonstrations, says Mr. Borrell. Peaceful? When do they attack the population, hospitals, CDI (Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers), schools, bus units, subway stations?” he questioned.

The EU on Sunday called for “greater independent verification of electoral registers” following the vote on 28 July.

“Reports from international election observation missions clearly state that the presidential elections of 28 July did not meet international standards of electoral integrity,” the EU said in a statement.

The European body urged the electoral body to publish the official minutes of the voting tables, since “without supporting evidence, the results published on August 2 by the CNE cannot be recognized.”

On Friday, the CNE offered a second and final report, so far, in which it confirmed Maduro’s victory and reelection with 51.95% of the votes, while – it assured – Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 43.18% of the votes, with 96.87% of the votes counted, which have not yet been published.

Meanwhile, opposition leader María Corina Machado insisted on Sunday that the minutes of the voting witnesses in “more than 80% of the tables and available on resultsconvzla.com, leave no room for doubt. Edmundo González Urrutia is the president-elect of Venezuela.”

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Photo:EFE Share

Germany, deeply concerned about the situation in Venezuela, calls for an end to repression



The German government called for an end to repression in Venezuela after expressing its concern on Monday about the situation in the country and reiterated its desire for Caracas to be transparent and finally publish the minutes of the presidential elections.

“The German government is very concerned about the situation in Venezuela and last Saturday, August 3, signed a declaration with its partners from Italy, France, Spain and Portugal to ask the Venezuelan authorities to respect the right of Venezuelan citizens to demonstrate peacefully,” said deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner at a regular press conference.

Sebastian Fischer, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, also reiterated the request for “transparency” from Berlin and the other capitals of the G7 countries to the Venezuelan authorities, calling for “an end to the repression against protesters who doubt the results of the elections.”

Fischer was referring to data reported the day before by Foro Penal, a Venezuelan human rights organization, according to which protests in Venezuela following the presidential election caused eleven deaths and left 988 detained.

“We demand, like the people in Venezuela, that the voting records from each and every polling station be published so that the Venezuelan people can see who won the election,” Fischer added, noting that any delay in the publication of these records would only add to the doubts about the results for EU foreign ministers.

According to Fischer, the publication of the minutes is necessary so that the results can be subjected to the appropriate controls by international observers.

“The opposition has published some minutes which indicate a clear majority for the opposition candidates,” said the ministerial spokesman.