The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro announced this Tuesday a series of changes in the cabinet to, According to him, “to advance the changes necessary to strengthen the State and the country.”

According to the criteria of

Among the changes is the appointment of Diosdado Cabello as the new Minister of Internal Affairs, Justice and Peace and Vice President of the Political Sovereignty, Security and Peace Sector.

Cabello returns to this portfolio after 22 years, replacing Remigio Ceballos.

“I have decided to incorporate into the government (…) as the new Minister of People’s Power for the Interior, Justice and Peace (…) the Bolivarian captain Diosdado Cabello,” Maduro said in a speech in which he claimed that Cabello helped “consolidate peace in stages of conspiracy.”

For its part, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez will take over the strategic Ministry of Petroleum in parallel to her duties.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez. Photo:Efe Share

Rodríguez was confirmed as vice president, but handed over the Ministry of Finance, which she also headed, to Anabel Pereira Fernández.

The current Minister of Petroleum, Pedro Tellechea, who also chaired the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), moved to the Ministry of Industries. PDVSA will be led by its current vice president, Héctor Obregón.

Maduro made this announcement almost a month after the presidential elections in which he was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE), a result questioned inside and outside the Caribbean nation and considered “fraudulent” by the majority opposition, which insists on the victory of its standard-bearer, Edmundo González Urrutia.

According to the Chavista leader, the “renewal” of “half” of the Executive Cabinet, which also includes changes in the Agriculture, Tourism, Sports and Economy and Industry portfolios, seeks to form a “popular government” and build “territorial socialism.”

On the contrary, Maduro ratified his Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, for the “maximum union of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, maximum civic and military union.”

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)