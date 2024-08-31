More than 700 people detained during Venezuela’s post-election crisis have been transferred to two maximum-security prisons over the past week amid “irregularities,” the Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP) said Saturday.

“The Nicolás Maduro regime carried out the transfer of more than 700 political prisoners, arbitrarily detained after the presidential elections of July 28, who were in police cells throughout the national territory and were taken to the prisons of Tocuyito (Carabobo, center) and Tocorón (Aragua, center),” said the OVP in a press release.

The transfers took place on August 25, 27 and 30 and “were carried out with many irregularities”some of them even under false pretenses, as their families were not notified. Many of them found out when they went to take food to the police stations,” the NGO added.

More than 2,400 people, including 100 teenagers, have been arrested following protests against Maduro’s re-election on July 28, when he was declared the winner amid allegations of fraud by the opposition, which claims victory for its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

At the beginning of August, The president said he would prepare the Tocorón and Tocuyito prisons – which were under the control of criminal gangs for years – to hold those arrested in the protests.

Demonstration in Caracas.

“All the guarimberos (protesters) are going to Tocorón and Tocuyito, maximum security prisons,” Maduro said at the time.

According to the OVP, The authorities have not provided any information about the detainees. “To date, none of the people transferred in the aforementioned days have been allowed to contact their families or to appoint their trusted lawyers.”

Of the 2,400 detainees, some 1,581 have been registered as “political prisoners” by the NGO Foro Penal, which leads the defense of political prisoners in the country. The organization, however, continues to receive complaints and record cases.

The demonstrations have also left 27 dead and 192 injured.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuela restores electricity with aftereffects



Venezuela restored electricity in the early hours of Saturday after a massive blackout lasting more than 12 hours, which the government described as “sabotage” by the opposition amid its claims of electoral fraud.

The fault occurred at the Simón Bolívar hydroelectric plant, Venezuela’s main electricity generator, early Friday morning. The entire country was plunged into darkness, reviving the ghost of the massive 2019 blackout that lasted an average of five days.

“We are normalizing, regularizing, step by step with guarantees, with security,” said President Nicolás Maduro on Friday night without providing details to avoid, as he explained, a “counterattack”: service interruptions have been frequent for a decade, especially in the province.

Image of a gas station in Caracas, out of service due to the massive blackout throughout the country.

Maduro often presents them as opposition plans to overthrow him, although Experts speak of a lack of investment and maintenance in the electrical system and its distribution networks.

Electricity began to flow to some states after a 12-hour blackout at 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday (8:00 p.m. GMT), and was restored to almost the entire country early Saturday morning, according to local media and users consulted by AFP.

In Andean states such as Mérida and Táchira, or their neighbours Lara and Zulia in the west, as well as Bolívar in the south, there are reports of power outages in some sectors.

These are regions that are often hit by prolonged daily power outages.