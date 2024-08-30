andOne month has passed since the presidential elections in Venezuela. Nicholas Ripe and the ruling party continues without showing the minutes that support his victorywhich has not been done either National Electoral Council (CNE), but in addition, the entity violated the law because it did not publish the results in the gazette, an action that must be carried out just one month before the elections.

Meanwhile, the opposition continues to insist that Edmundo González, the candidate of María Corina Machado, won the presidential election with 7,303,480 votes compared to 3,316,142 for Maduro, who has not been able to prove otherwise.

In the face of this, the world remains seemingly inactive. During a meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union (EU), the head of diplomacy of the 27 countries that make up that community, Josep Borrell, announced this Thursday that the community bloc does not recognize the “democratic legitimacy” of the reelection of Nicolás Maduro as president of VenezuelaHowever, he also indicated that EU countries have chosen not to impose new sanctions on Caracas after having already sanctioned 55 political figures.

Share The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. Photo:EFE

The bloc, meanwhile, abstained from recognizing the candidate’s victory. Edmundo Gonzalezz, as sectors of the opposition have been demanding. Although he is “the candidate who has presented a certain number of records (…) that show that he has strong support, much greater than that of Maduro”, the EU countries also did not agree to recognise González.

While this was happening, opposition leader María Corina Machado was emphatic in asking Europe and the international community to respond by recognizing González’s victory as president-elect, in a “new step” that she hopes Spain will lead in the EU.

“We need Europe to be with us, and Maduro must know that the world is not going to turn the page. Countries that have dialogue with Maduro can do a lot. I would like to see Spain leading Europe in recognising Edmundo González as president-elect,” he added.

“The next raid could be at Edmundo González’s house“, predicted the leader, in reference to the three summons issued by the Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office to the presidential candidate in the framework of an investigation against him related to the accusation of electoral fraud made by Chavismo.

“What will happen then?” the opposition leader asked in a telematic press conference with Spanish media, and considered it “urgent” for the world to recognize González as the next president.

The Venezuelan government responded to Borrell’s announcements through its foreign minister, Yvan Gil, whom it described as “shameless.”

Combo of photos of Maduro, Machado, Edmundo and Biden. Photo:AFP, Efe and Archive Share

What the United States said

For its part, The US government considered that the continued refusal of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to defend international and Venezuelan standards of transparency or to respect the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the polls is an “unacceptable violation” of the country’s laws.

“Venezuelans voted, the results are clear and their will must be respected,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement released via X.

The official stressed that the United States reiterates its call for respect for human rights and democratic norms in Venezuela, “the release of all political prisoners and an end to arbitrary arrests and other acts of repression against members of the democratic opposition, the media and civil society.”

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry immediately responded by claiming that the United States State Department “insists on its despicable position of interfering in matters that are not its concern. The Venezuelan people elected, by a large majority, the president Nicolas Maduro For the period 2025-2031, as announced by our CNE and confirmed by the TSJ, we do not owe explanations to any foreign entity,” according to a statement.

Today, at 10 a.m., Edmundo González, who has been in hiding since June 30, has been summoned for the third time to appear before the Prosecutor’s Office. On this occasion, the agency warns that it will proceed with the arrest warrant if he does not appear before the court.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP Share

He has been summoned for an interview for the alleged commission of crimes of usurpation of functions, forgery of public documents, instigation to disobedience of laws, computer crimes, criminal association and conspiracy.

A source close to the process told EL TIEMPO that the next step for Chavismo through the courts could be to issue an arrest warrant for risk of flight and obstructing justice. “They are supposed to go and look for him (Edmundo González) and take him to testify, and from there he could be, in theory, detained for up to 45 days while the preliminary hearing is held.”

