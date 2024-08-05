ANDVenezuelan President Nicolas Maduro assured this Monday that the instant messaging application Whatsapp is being used in the country to threaten military and police, as well as community leaders, asking the population to eliminate the platform voluntarily, progressively and radically.

“Through WhatsApp they are threatening the Venezuelan military family, all the officers, “They are threatening the police family via WhatsApp, they are threatening street leaders and community leaders via WhatsApp, they are threatening anyone who does not speak out in favor of fascism via WhatsApp,” said the president at an event with Chavista youth.

Maduro asked his followers for a “voluntary, progressive and radical withdrawal” of the application, and proposed other alternatives to communicate such as Telegram.

“I am going to break relations with WhatsApp, because WhatsApp is being used to threaten Venezuela, and then I’m going to delete my WhatsApp from my phone forever, little by little I will move my contacts to Telegram, to WeChat (…) it is necessary to do it, say no to WhatsApp, WhatsApp out of Venezuela,” he added.

According to the president, “Criminals have threatened youth and popular leaders from telephones in Colombiain Miami, in Peru and in Chile.”

🇻🇪 | BREAKING NEWS: Nicolás Maduro: I am going to break relations with WhatsApp, because WhatsApp is being used to threaten Venezuela, so I am going to delete my WhatsApp from my phone forever. pic.twitter.com/z1NuJ5MO39 — World Alert (@AlertaMundoNews) August 5, 2024

“The main conscious multiplying instruments of hatred and fascism“And the attempt to divide Venezuelans and create fascist fanatics who attack the police, the military or the Chavista people in their communities, are TikTok and Instagram,” the president said.

Finally, Maduro said that the messaging application is a means to promote fascism and assured that “it is time for definitions.”

With information from EFE