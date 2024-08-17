Opposition leader María Corina Machado confirmed in the last few hours that Venezuelans In more than 300 cities around the world, they will join in on Saturday to the protest called by the majority opposition to defend the victory that -he insists- Edmundo González Urrutia obtained in the presidential elections of July 28despite the fact that President Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Likewise, the first vice president of the ruling party United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabelloannounced on Wednesday, August 14, that this Saturday Chavismo will march to continue “celebrating the victory of the Bolivarian revolution”in relation to the presidential elections, in which the electoral authorities declared the victory of Nicolás Maduro amidst signs of fraud.

“On Saturday we are going to the streets to march throughout Venezuela, we are going to the streets to continue celebrating the victory of the Bolivarian revolution.“, said the deputy in his weekly program ‘Con el mazo dando’.

Cabello said that the majority opposition, which also called for a demonstration this Saturday, “will not be able to defeat Chavismo.”

Presidents of four US universities will nominate Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado for the Nobel Peace Prize

Four Florida university presidents will nominate Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for avoiding violent protests, even though Nicolás Maduro’s government has not recognized the victory claimed by the opposition in the July 28 presidential election.

Miami Dade College (MDC) President Madeline Pumariega and Florida International University (FIU) President Kenneth A. Jessel, Saint Thomas University President David Armstrong, and Barry University President Mike Allen will nominate the Venezuelan opposition leader for the Nobel Peace Prize. The announcement was made this Friday at a press conference at the Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami. Former Venezuelan MP Maria Corina Machado. Photo:EFE Venezuela: OAS approves by consensus a resolution calling for the publication of the minutes of the presidential elections

The member countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) approved a new resolution on Venezuela on Friday, calling for the official results of the July 28 election to be released, for an independent review of the results, and for the human rights violations that have been occurring to be stopped, among other things.

The final text was approved by “consensus” of the countries attending an extraordinary session of the Permanent Council at the headquarters of this organization in Washington. Rectors of the National Electoral Council. Photo:AFP/Federico Parra People protest in Australia against electoral ‘fraud’ in Venezuela Dozens of Venezuelans demonstrated this Saturday in the Australian city of Sydney to denounce the electoral “fraud” in the recent elections in Venezuela and to claim the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia, in the context of a protest organized in several countries. “I want Venezuela free” or “Sovereignty, peaceful transition to democracy: Long live free Venezuela, glory to the brave people,” read some of the banners displayed in downtown Sydney, where the South American country’s national anthem was sung.

Meanwhile, children wrapped in Venezuelan flags held signs with phrases such as: “I want to know Venezuela” or “I want to hug my grandfather,” and attendees chanted: “Who are we? Venezuela, what do we want? Freedom!”

With information from EFE*