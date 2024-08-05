The results of the elections last Sunday, July 28 in Venezuela, which elected Nicolás Maduro, according to the CNE, continue to generate controversy after The opposition will allege alleged fraud and there will be agitated protests by Venezuelans throughout the region.

The country is experiencing moments of chaos due to demonstrations in major cities and apparent repression by authorities amid the protests.

Furthermore, the statements by the opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, about possible fraud have opened the door to various criticisms by the international community, which is calling for “transparency” and is adding a request for the disclosure of the minutes with the official results.

Crisis in Venezuela this Monday, August 5

The European Union (EU) expresses concern and calls for greater verification of electoral registers The European Union (EU) reiterated on Sunday that it is “following developments in Venezuela with concern” and called for “greater independent verification of electoral records.” “Reports from international election observation missions clearly state that the presidential elections of 28 July did not meet international standards of electoral integrity,” the EU said in a statement. Nicolás Maduro calls the European Union and Josep Borrell a “shame”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday that the European Union (EU) and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, are a “disgrace.” “The European Union is making a fuss, the same European Union that recognized (Juan) Guaidó, the European Union is a disgrace, Mr. Borrell is a disgrace, he is a disgrace who led Ukraine to a war and now he washes his hands,” said the president at an event with the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB). Maduro also criticised the EU for asking the Venezuelan authorities to respect the protests. “Now you say that in Venezuela there is repression of peaceful demonstrations, says Mr. Borrell. Peaceful? When do they attack the population, hospitals, CDI (Comprehensive Diagnostic Centers), schools, bus units, subway stations?” he questioned. Maduro assures that the Armed Forces are united and that they responded in a “calm” manner to the protests Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) are “cohesive, united and fighting for peace,” after -he said- a “cyber fascist” attack that targeted the “military family.” “I can tell those who direct this criminal cyber-fascist coup d’état from US imperialism and the criminal and fascist oligarchy (…) that the FANB is cohesive, united and fighting for peace, democracy, the constitution and for the protection of the people,” said Maduro at an event with the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police). The president said that the cyber attack, reported against the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) computer system, sought to attack the FANB, “trying to divide it” so that the opposition could “advance in its plans of violence.” He added that the FANB responded in a “quick, calm, coordinated and disciplined” manner to the protests that took place this week, after the publication of official results by the CNE in which it proclaimed the president as the winner and which the opposition and a large part of the international community reject.

