Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused WhatsApp, owned by the US company Meta, on Tuesday, August 13, of having handed over the leaders of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado, “the entire database” of the Caribbean countrywith personal information of the users of this instant messaging application.

“WhatsApp gave Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia and their bosses (…) the entire database of Venezuela: Who you are, your family, your friends, what you talk about, what you don’t talk about, what videos you share, what your tastes are, etc.“, Maduro said.

The ‘comanditos’ are citizen organisation structures that were formed during the electoral campaign of González Urrutia, standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

Since last week, Maduro has been leading a campaign against social networks and applications such as WhatsApp, which – he says – is being used in the country to threaten military and police, as well as community leaders, for which reason he repeatedly asks the population to eliminate it, a process that he said on Tuesday should be “accelerated”, without showing messages that prove his accusations.

Luis Gilberto Murillo confirmed to the US Colombia’s position on the role of the OAS in the Venezuelan crisis

On his ‘X’ account, Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo spoke about the conversation he had with Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States. “We highlight the good atmosphere that exists in our relationship with the United States and Colombia’s plans to establish channels of collaboration with the People and Government of Haiti, as well as we continue to be in contact with all official and political sectors in Venezuela,” the publication mentions. He also spoke about Venezuela and the joint bloc he has with Brazil and Mexico, “always respecting the sovereignty of the neighboring country, non-interference in its internal affairs and respect for human rights, we reiterate our position regarding the role of the OAS and we value the interest of the United States in the constructive role played by this group of countries.” Daniel Ortega says a ‘coup’ has been installed in Venezuela against Nicolás Maduro Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said on Tuesday that a “coup” has been launched in Venezuela against his Venezuelan ally and counterpart, Nicolás Maduro. In Venezuela, “they have now installed a coup against President Nicolás Maduro in which they manipulate everything that is technological modernity, which should serve for good and not for evil,” declared the Nicaraguan president during an event on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Naval Force of the Nicaraguan Army, held in Managua and broadcast on national television. Ortega said that his government, which he has led since 2007, is certain that the late “Commander (Hugo) Chavez is in Venezuela accompanying the people, accompanying Nicolas, who will be victors, are victors and will be victors.”

