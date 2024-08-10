Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado announced on Friday, August 9, that she is preparing a “huge activity” in support of a political change in the country, which held presidential elections on July 28, whose official result – which ratified Nicolas Maduro as the winner – has been questioned by anti-Chavez supporters, international observers and several nations.

“We are going to be calling for a huge activity where everyone (…) has to see the strength, determination, the decision that we Venezuelans have made, that there is no turning back,” said the former deputy. during a conversation with Venezuelan-American singer Lele Pons, which was broadcast via Instagram.

Without specifying dates, Machado said that this event, which will be held “inside and outside” Venezuela, will be “very soon” and The call will be published “in the next few hours”with support for the abandoned member of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, who is referred to as the “new president-elect” of the South American nation.

“We are not going to leave the streets, that does not mean that we are going to be in the streets every day,” insisted the anti-Chavez activist, González Urrutia’s main supporter, who hopes that “all those who are hurt” by Venezuela will join this activity, which she defined as “a moment of encounter.”

Nicolas Maduro rejects offers from Panama and the US amid post-election crisis

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday rejected the asylum offer from his Panamanian counterpart, Jose Raul Mulino, as well as the guarantees from the United States to resolve the crisis following the presidential elections, whose official result ratified the Venezuelan president as the winner, an announcement that the largest opposition coalition considers fraudulent. Through state-run channel VTV, Maduro asked the president of Panama to govern his country and not try to do so in Venezuela, while demanding respect for the United States. “I am happy that the United States (…) is willing to give me whatever it takes (…) I would ask for respect for Venezuelan democracy; secondly, respect for the independence and stability of Venezuela; thirdly, that we reach an agreement of understanding for 50 years where they stay where they are and let Venezuela be at peace,” said the president. Maduro says the Carter Center has ‘said its farewell’ after dismissing electoral hacking Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Friday that the Carter Center, which was an observer in the July 28 presidential elections, “has said its goodbyes” after stating that there is no evidence of hacking in the electoral system, which according to the electoral body caused the delay in the vote totaling process, whose official result declared the president the winner. “The Carter Center has no instrument, no capacity to say the nonsense it has said, that the Venezuelan system was not the object of a cyber attack (…). The Carter Center has said its goodbye through the sad door of lies in this electoral history,” Maduro said in a broadcast on the state channel VTV. However, the organization, which said that Venezuela’s elections cannot be considered “democratic,” was invited by the National Electoral Council (CNE) “because of the seriousness it presents (…) in this matter,” said Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López during a meeting with its members.

With information from EFE*