In Venezuela, the atmosphere is charged with tension after the recent electoral elections. The results, which have been the subject of controversy, have provoked varied reactions both at the national level national and international.
Presidents and well-known political figures, such as Joe Biden from the United States and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from Brazil, have publicly intervened in the debate, requesting a lthe voting records in the electoral process.
On the streets of Caracas and other major cities, the presence of security forces has increased significantly.
The government justifies this measure as a precaution to maintain order, although many citizens express concern about possible human rights violations and reprisals against protesters. So far the death toll in protests has risen to eleven.
Machado thanks Costa Rica for asylum offer
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Tuesday thanked Costa Rica for granting political asylum to her and the opposition’s presidential candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, but said she would continue “this fight alongside the people.”
“I appreciate the generous hospitality of the Government of Costa Rica in response to the brutal repression of the (Nicolás) Maduro regime against citizens who defend the results of the presidential election of July 28,” the former deputy wrote in X.
The Venezuelan government breaks relations with Peru
The Venezuelan government broke diplomatic relations with Peru on Tuesday, saying that they “disregard the will” of the Venezuelan people, after the administration of the Andean nation decided to recognize opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as the president of the Caribbean country.
“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela has decided to break diplomatic relations with the Republic of Peru, based on Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961,” Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil reported on his X account.
The Carter Center believes that Venezuela’s elections were not democratic
The Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the Venezuelan presidential elections, said on Tuesday that the process “did not conform” to international parameters and standards of electoral integrity, and therefore “cannot be considered democratic.”
