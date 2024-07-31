In Venezuela, the atmosphere is charged with tension after the recent electoral elections. The results, which have been the subject of controversy, have provoked varied reactions both at the national level national and international.

Presidents and well-known political figures, such as Joe Biden from the United States and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from Brazil, have publicly intervened in the debate, requesting a lthe voting records in the electoral process.

On the streets of Caracas and other major cities, the presence of security forces has increased significantly.

The government justifies this measure as a precaution to maintain order, although many citizens express concern about possible human rights violations and reprisals against protesters. So far the death toll in protests has risen to eleven.