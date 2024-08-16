The standard-bearer of majority anti-Chavez, Edmundo González Urrutia, urged this Thursday the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, to “Do not delay the peaceful transition any longer” which – he said – the country chose in the presidential elections of July 28, in reference to the victory he claims to have obtained in these elections, despite the fact that the official candidate was declared the winner by the electoral body.

González was not in the initial bets to represent the opposition. Photo:AFP

In a video posted on social media, the leader of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the main opposition coalition – said that “The decision to continue to ignore the will of the people expressed at the polls on July 28th affects” the country’s democracy, as well as its economy, for which reason he accused Maduro of “playing with the lives of millions” of Venezuelans.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro’s victory with results that, 18 days after the elections, have not yet been published and that have been questioned by numerous countries and organizations, which They ask for transparency from the institution.

Maduro rejects US ‘attempt to become the electoral authority’ of Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday rejected the idea that the United States “intends to become the electoral authority” of the Caribbean country, after Washington reiterated that it recognizes the anti-Chavez candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the winner of the July 28 presidential election and not the official candidate, who was declared the winner by the electoral body. “I fully and absolutely reject the United States government’s attempt to become the electoral authority in Venezuela,” said the head of state, who urged the Joe Biden administration to focus on the “many problems” that the North American country has, he said. Maduro accused his American counterpart of being part of the “imperial” and “interventionist diplomacy” that – he said – the United States has, which this Thursday “has stunned the world” when Biden said he supported the holding of new elections in Venezuela and, later, a White House spokesman clarified that the president was actually referring to the “absurdity” of the fact that the minutes have not yet been published. Cuba calls resolution by some OAS members on Venezuela ‘interventionist’

The Cuban government on Thursday denounced “the interventionist nature” of the resolution on the recent presidential elections in Venezuela promoted by some members of the Organization of American States (OAS). The United States on Tuesday argued that the regional body should serve as a “vehicle” to resolve the post-election crisis in Venezuela, where the government declared the re-election of President Nicolás Maduro, with results questioned inside and outside the country. “We denounce attempts by some members of the OAS to impose a resolution on the electoral process in Venezuela, which maintains the interventionist nature of the one previously rejected,” wrote Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez on the social network X. Rodriguez also called on people to “refrain from promoting actions that generate instability and violence in that country.”

