The standard-bearer of the main opposition coalition in Venezuela, Edmundo González Urrutia, reiterated this Wednesday, August 14, that the will of Venezuelans to “change in peace,” expressed – he said – in the presidential elections of July 28, is “sacred and must be respected”.

“The will of the people to change in peace and live better, expressed on July 28, is sacred and must be respected,” said the standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) in a message posted on Instagram.

Edmundo González Urrutia shows a ballot from the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela with the results of a voting table. Photo:EFE Share

The former ambassador said that the reports of the panel of experts from the UN and the Carter Center, who observed the presidential elections at the invitation of the National Electoral Council (CNE), confirm – he said – the “lack of transparency in the announced results and the veracity of the published minutes, which demonstrate” his “undisputed triumph”.

The PUD published “83.5%” of the electoral records on a website to support its claim of fraud and to claim that González Urrutia won the elections by a wide margin.

Marks on the facades of the houses of those who have protested against Nicolás Maduro after the elections are reported

Following the presidential elections in Venezuela on July 28, in which the National Electoral Council declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, several international organizations have denounced what they consider to be serious fraud in the elections to the detriment of candidate Edmundo González. In fact, the UN Secretary-General concluded in a report that the process “failed to meet basic standards of transparency and integrity that are essential for holding credible elections.”

Since Monday, July 29, tensions in Venezuela have grown due to strong accusations of fraud by Chavismo and thousands of people have taken to the streets to demand that González’s election be respected. Venezuela’s National Electoral Council calls UN report denouncing lack of transparency in presidential elections ‘pamphletary’

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) on Wednesday called “pamphleteering” the interim report prepared by the United Nations (UN) panel of experts, according to which the July 28 presidential elections lacked “basic measures of transparency and integrity that are essential to holding credible elections.”

In a statement, the CNE recalled that, according to what was agreed with the UN, this document would have internal purposes, so its public disclosure violates what was agreed and “demonstrates the perverse political intention of said dissemination, composed of fallacious and distorted arguments.” Chavista deputy says fascism has occupied Venezuela’s ‘digital terrain’

Venezuelan parliamentarian Tania Díaz said on Wednesday that in recent weeks fascism has occupied the “digital terrain,” while saying that “emotional triggers” based on “fear and frustration” aimed at youth have been incorporated into social networks. “We cannot leave the kids alone on social media. Individuals who are intoxicated by the war propaganda that was made against us are lost in their reality, they don’t know what their role is, or their class,” said Díaz, a Chavista activist, quoted in a press release. The deputy said that “emotional triggers” based on “fear and frustration” were incorporated into social networks, aimed at youth, so that – she said – “they would attack according to a behavioral reprogramming.” Chavismo calls for demonstration to celebrate the ‘triumph’ of the ‘Bolivarian revolution’

The first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, announced this Wednesday that next Saturday the Chavistas will march to continue “celebrating the victory of the Bolivarian revolution,” in relation to the presidential elections, in which the electoral authorities proclaimed the victory of Nicolás Maduro. “On Saturday we will take to the streets to march throughout Venezuela, we will take to the streets to continue celebrating the victory of the Bolivarian revolution,” said the deputy in his weekly program ‘Con el mazo dando’. Cabello said that the majority opposition, which also called for a demonstration this Saturday, will not be able to defeat Chavismo.

“Find us and we’ll screw you over. Interpret it as you wish, but the joke is over here. Assume your responsibility and we’ll take ours too,” he added.

With information from EFE*