He U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkendiscussed this Monday, August 12, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Luis Gilberto Murillothe urgency for the American region to put even more pressure, now “with one voice”, so that Venezuela “returns to a democratic path.”

According to Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesman for the Secretariat of State, this pressure should not exclude the participation of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The head of US diplomacy held a telephone call with Murillo, whom he thanked for Colombia’s efforts aimed at facilitating a dialogue in the face of the crisis. “to the return of democracy in Venezuela“, according to Patel.

Publish transparent results at the polling station level

They discussed the need for Venezuelan electoral authorities to “publish transparent results at the polling station level” on the presidential elections of July 28, in which, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE), the current president of that country, Nicolás Maduro, was re-elected for a third consecutive term.

Opposition bloc calls for documenting ‘crimes’ committed by ‘security officials’ in Venezuela

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest opposition bloc in Venezuela, called on Monday to continue documenting “crimes” that it claims have been committed by “security officials,” a call it made after the office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) reported that it is evaluating reports on alleged cases following the July 28 elections in the Caribbean country. “We call for an end to the violence carried out by the State in Venezuela and for the continued documentation of crimes committed by security officials,” said the PUD on X, where it shared the link provided by the ICC Prosecutor’s Office to receive “pertinent information quickly.” Statement by UN mission exposes ‘serious’ human rights situation in Venezuela, say NGOs

Several NGOs warned on Monday that the “serious” human rights situation in Venezuela was highlighted in a statement by the UN investigative mission on the country, which warned of “increasing repression” following the presidential elections on July 28. In X, Justice, Encounter and Forgiveness (JEP) noted that its records match those of the mission, which include “arbitrary detentions, serious violations of due process and the imposition of serious criminal charges such as terrorism, conspiracy and hate crimes, without any evidentiary basis to support this in the post-electoral context.” In this regard, JEP continued, the mission’s statement “reveals, once again, the serious situation of human rights in the Caribbean country.” “We join in the demand that the repression unleashed since July 28 be stopped immediately and that all those arbitrarily detained be released,” the NGO said. Former leaders urge Brazil, Colombia and Mexico to demand voting records from Maduro

The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA), formed by 37 former leaders, urged the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, which it defines as “slow-paced mediators with the tyranny” of Venezuela, to demand from President Nicolás Maduro the records of the elections of July 28. “We must put an end to the tragedy that has left thousands of victims in Venezuela and denied it its right to a peaceful transition to democracy,” said a statement from the IDEA group. The former heads of state and government of IDEA consider that the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have the “obligation” to demand that Maduro “present to them and their electoral bodies, immediately, the voting records table by table and separately, until now hidden by the Venezuelan Electoral Power.”

With information from EFE*