Tension in major cities Venezuela remains in force after the National Electoral Council (CNE) of the neighboring country declared the presidential victory of Nicolas Maduro in the votes on July 28.

However, 48 hours after the electionsthe electoral body has not yet revealed the voting records and the opposition continues to maintain that it was Edmundo Gonzalez the winner at the polls.

And meanwhile, international pressure continues to increase. so that the ruling party can carry out a transparent count of the votes.

Meanwhile, there are protests in the streets by people calling for Maduro’s departure. Below, we report, minute by minute, on the atmosphere in the main Venezuelan cities.

Riot police use tear gas against demonstrators during a protest in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas. Photo:AFP Share

Massive opposition mobilization Thousands of opposition members gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities on Monday, shouting “Freedom!” to claim victory for their candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who in turn urged the military and the government of Nicolás Maduro not to repress the people. Supporters of González Urrutia and opposition leader María Corina Machado gathered in Caracas and other Venezuelan cities chanting “Freedom, freedom!”

“We have to stay on the streets, we cannot allow our votes to be stolen so blatantly. This has to change,” Carley Patiño, 47, who works as an administrator, told AFP. Nicolas Maduro accuses the opposition Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has blamed opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia for “criminal violence” that has left “people wounded and dead” in Venezuela, following Sunday’s election in which the president was declared the winner and which the opposition claims was fraudulent. “I hold you, Mr. González Urrutia, responsible for everything that is happening in Venezuela, for the criminal violence, the delinquents, the wounded, the dead, the destruction. You will be directly responsible, Mr. González Urrutia and Mrs. (María Corina) Machado, and justice will come,” Maduro said in a speech on Tuesday at the Miraflores presidential palace. Explosive statements by Diosdado Cabello Chavista leader Diosdado Cabello threatened members of Venezuela’s majority opposition, including the opposition’s presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, and his supporter María Corina Machado, on Tuesday with “fucking” them, after both politicians rejected the electoral body’s victory granted to Nicolás Maduro in Sunday’s presidential election. In a session of Parliament, the deputy warned that Machado and González Urrutia, in addition to the anti-Chavez activists Leopoldo López, Julio Borges, Carlos Vecchio, Henrique Capriles, Antonio Ledezma, Henry Ramos Allup and Carlos Ocariz, “will be accused before the competent authorities of the highest crimes, and there will be no benefits for any of them.” Balance of dead, wounded and arrested At least eleven civilians have died during protests against Maduro’s re-election in Venezuela. In addition, the organization Doctors for Health estimated the total number of injured at 84 amid the protests recorded in various regions of the country. Regarding those arrested, the NGO Foro Penal counted 132 verified arrests. But a preliminary count by the Attorney General’s Office showed a much higher number, stating that 749 people were arrested during the protests. Statements by Lula Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva insisted on Tuesday that Venezuelan electoral authorities publish the results of last Sunday’s elections and considered it “normal” that the opposition is unhappy with the victory attributed to President Nicolás Maduro. “It’s normal that there is a fight,” Lula said in an interview with a television station affiliated with the Globo network, and he maintained that the way to resolve it is for the National Electoral Council (CNE) to “present the records” so that, if there are doubts, the opposition can appeal to the courts, whose decision “the people will have to abide by.” The content of the interview was released by TV Globo and is Lula’s first statement on the subject. Message from the European Union The European Union (EU) “urges the National Electoral Council of Venezuela to facilitate immediate access to the minutes of all polling stations,” said the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on Tuesday. “Until the minutes are published and verified, the announced results cannot be recognised,” the head of European diplomacy warned in a statement. Borrell said he is following the situation in Venezuela “with great concern” after last Sunday’s presidential elections, in which the electoral body proclaimed President Nicolás Maduro the winner of the elections. UN Call The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today denounced the “disproportionate use of force” by security agencies in

Venezuela and individuals who support the government of Nicolás Maduro, after his new re-election in elections that are being contested inside and outside the country. Türk’s office has received reports of excessive use of force against protesters and that so-called “collectives” – armed civilian groups close to the state apparatus – have been involved in these incidents. Chile confirms that the Venezuelan diplomatic corps will leave the country in the “next few hours”

The Chilean government confirmed on Tuesday that the Venezuelan diplomatic corps will leave Chile in the “next few hours,” after Venezuela ordered the “immediate” withdrawal of its missions in Chilean territory and in six other countries in the region that have not recognized the National Electoral Council (INE)’s proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as re-elected president, following the presidential elections this Sunday. Maduro refers to Edmundo González as the ‘new Guaidó’ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Tuesday that Peru’s “unelected, repudiated” government recognizes the “new (Juan) Guaidó” as president of the Caribbean nation, referring to Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the leading anti-Chavez candidate in Sunday’s presidential election. “The unelected government of Peru, repudiated by its people, issues a statement recognizing the new Guaidó as president of the Republic of Venezuela. We have seen this movie, but the movie has a surprise and will have a beautiful and happy ending for you, compatriots,” said the president in a televised event. Biden and Lula ask for the release of voting records Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden agreed Tuesday on the importance of publishing the electoral records in Venezuela, during a telephone conversation about the situation, Brasilia reported. During the call, “Lula reiterated that it is essential to publish the electoral records of the election that took place last Sunday. Biden agreed with the importance of the release of the records,” the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

The death toll during the protests

At least eleven civilians have died in protests against the re-election of leftist President Nicolás Maduro that erupted in Caracas and other cities in Venezuela, four human rights organizations reported on Tuesday.

“Eleven people have died in these protests. Five of these people (were) killed in Caracas. We are concerned about the use of firearms in these demonstrations,” he said. Alfredo Romerodirector of the NGO Penal Forumdetailing that among the dead there are two minors.

Luis Gilberto Murillo. Photo:Chancellery. Share

What Colombia said

Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo urged authorities on Tuesday

Venezuela has revealed the results of the presidential election that declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, amid allegations of fraud by the opposition.

“For peace in Venezuela, we need to know all the minutes of the final results and have them audited by the world,” Murillo said in a video shared on the X network.