Chicken, wheat flour, rice, oil and even liqueurs. Searching for supplies at a better price is another reason that leads many Venezuelans to make the dangerous journey by sea to Trinidad and Tobago, which has claimed more than 100 lives since 2018.

In fact, some of the victims of the most recent shipwreck, which left the coastal town of Güiria (Sucre, northeast) just a month ago and left about thirty dead, they were going to buy food for Christmas and New Years.

The boat had capacity for eight occupants and, according to the authorities, it left clandestinely with 41 people from that town, where there is a proliferation of illegal sailings that the Venezuelan security forces link with human trafficking mafias.

“They were going to buy food to keep us calm at Christmas,” says Julio Pottellá, a 51-year-old naval mechanic who lost two nephews in the tragedy that Güiria mourned.

José Carlos San Vicente Pottellá, 30, and Noelvis Astudillo, 29, are among the victims who were recovered from the sea since fishermen spotted the first two bodies and alerted the coastal authorities. The latest report from the authorities estimated the deceased at 29, relatives affirm that there were 34 deaths.

“They had planned to send the food in boats that carry parcels, they were planning to buy about 10 bags of flour, 5 of rice, 3 to 4 cuñetes (containers of about 19 liters) of edible oil, 4 or 5 boxes of chicken. It is cheaper to buy it. there, even paying the freight, than to buy it here and the food is of better quality, “Pottellá told the AFP agency.

Prices already triggered by the highest inflation in the world, rise more harshly in remote towns such as Güiria, some 650 kilometers from Caracas.

Traders point out that the costs of the products are also higher due to the poor condition of the roads, the chronic fuel shortage and the bribes charged by the authorities throughout the journey they undertake to acquire merchandise in the Venezuelan capital and other neighboring cities.

“For many merchants in Güiria it is more profitable to buy Trinidadian products than Venezuelans,” says Kevin, 37, who sells products at a stall in a popular market because the profits do not give him to rent his own premises.

The commercial flow that prevailed for decades in this prosperous port, where Trinidadians traveled for a walk and to buy, was reversed and now it is Venezuelans who, in addition to migrating looking for other opportunities, see in Trinidad and Tobago an option to buy at better prices.

Before, Trinidadians arrived every 15 days “on a large ferry, they bought food, cleaning supplies, clothes, they took everything from Güiria (…). At that time, only curri and a wine were smuggled from Trinidad to Güiria. he was very famous, “a resident who asked to omit his identity told AFP.

Now there is no ferry and Venezuelans who take that dangerous route buy to resell or for domestic consumption.

Kevin says a 15-pound box of chicken in Trinidad costs $ 15. “It costs a dollar per kilo, on the other hand, in Venezuela, each kilo came to 2.1 dollars,” he explains with the receipt in hand.

A bag of onion, “I get 50 dollars buying it in Caracas, and with 50 dollars I buy up to 4 bags in Trinidad,” he adds.

However, travel has been hampered by restrictions imposed by the pandemic of covid-19, reinforced after the last shipwreck.

Invaded by the pain of loss, Julio Pottellá laments “the bad situation” that forces many to leave.

She has a son living in Trinidad and Tobago and relatives spread over several countries, almost all “illegal.”

United Nations estimates that more than five million Venezuelans have left since the end of 2015, some 25,000 have ended up in Trinidad and Tobago, an island of 1.3 million people whose authorities say they have formally welcomed some 16,000.

“Take a good look at me”, asks Pottellá, “I was a man who was weighing 117 kilos, I’m at 72 in just two years, hunger is killing us. This is hell with a village face.”

