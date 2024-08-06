The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday the opening of a criminal investigation against the anti-Chavez leader Maria Corina Machado and the presidential candidate of the majority opposition, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiafor alleged “incitement to insurrection,” after both called on police and military personnel to stop the “repression” for which they accuse President Nicolás Maduro.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Photo:EFE Share

Similarly, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, assured on August 5 that the instant messaging application Whatsapp is being used in the country to threaten military and policeas well as community leaders, asked the population to eliminate the platform voluntarily, progressively and radically.

“Through WhatsApp they are threatening the Venezuelan military family, all the officers, through WhatsApp they are threatening the police family, through WhatsApp they are threatening street leaders, community leaders, through WhatsApp They are threatening anyone who does not speak out in favor of fascism.“said the president at an event with Chavista youth.

We invite you to stay up to date minute by minute to find out how the political tension in Venezuela is developing:

Venezuela accuses the US of “pressuring” the region to change the electoral result

Venezuela on Monday, August 5, accused the United States of “pressuring governments in the region” to “promote a change” in the result of the presidential elections of July 28, after the State Department reported that it maintains “close contact” with Brazil, Mexico and Colombia to “find a way forward” following the questionable victory of President Nicolás Maduro.

With information from EFE*