Crisis in Ukraine Ukraine does not get weapons from Sweden, which calls on the law – Swedish missiles still end up in Ukraine through a bend

Swedish arms export rules prohibit the supply of weapons to a country that is a party to a conflict or a country at risk of armed conflict.

Stockholm

Swedish supports Ukraine in crisis in many ways, but one form of support is still in place: the supply of military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.

Sweden is a major arms exporter in terms of size, but it does not intend to supply arms to Ukraine, the government has said.

This is because Swedish arms export rules prohibit the supply of weapons to a country that is a party to a conflict or a country at risk of armed conflict.

On Monday, the Swedish Moderate Coalition suggested that the Defense Forces and the Defense Forces Materials Department should find out if they have defense material that could be quickly delivered to Ukraine.

The Coalition Party called on the government to give the Defense Forces a quick mandate to find out whether Sweden could give up some defense equipment or weapons and supply them to Ukraine.

According to the Coalition Party, Sweden could provide supplies in support of itself or, for example, through the European Peace Facility.

What There will be weapons to be delivered to Ukraine, but Sweden’s position is firm.

On Sunday, the Secretary of State Ann Linde comments on arms exports to Ukraine in the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation’s Agenda news program.

Linde said Sweden has one of the strictest arms export laws in the world.

“I can’t think of that [aseiden vienti] would be possible for Sweden, ”Linde said.

Many European countries have assisted Ukraine with weapons, such as Britain and the Baltic countries. The United States has sent the most armed support to Ukraine.

Finland has been reluctant to take up arms.

According to Ann Linde of Sweden, the situation on the Ukrainian border caused by Russia is serious. According to the Foreign Minister, “the whole European security order” is at stake.

That is why Sweden is supporting the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense with more than SEK 240 million (EUR 24 million) a year, Linde said.

According to Linde, arms exports are out of the question. According to Linde, Sweden must comply with the rules on arms exports “especially in such situations”.

“We can’t suddenly say that just because there is a conflict now, we are changing our arms export rules. The rules exist because they are followed when there is a conflict. ”

Made in Sweden however, weapons have ended up in Ukraine through a bend, reported by the British media The Times.

Britain sent an arms shipment to Ukraine in January containing anti-tank missiles developed by the Swedish Saab, according to British media.

The name of that weapon is Robot 57, or NLAW, which Saab calls “the ultimate tank destroyer” in its ads. It can destroy an armored vehicle from a distance of 20 to 800 meters, and Saab says it takes less than an hour to learn how to use it. The Finnish Defense Forces have been using these weapons since 2007.

Saab signed a gun deal with Britain in 2002. Swedish newspaper According to Expressen Britain exported thousands of NLAW anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Saab has not confirmed that Britain has exported weapons developed by Saab to Ukraine. A Saab spokesman told Expressen that Saab’s product was named in the media, but the company could not comment on what material Britain had exported to Ukraine.

Swedish Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist did not want to comment to Expressen on media information about the end of Swedish weapons in Ukraine.

In 2020 Sweden was the 15th largest arms exporter in the world, with its arms industry exporting goods worth SEK 16.3 billion.

Arms export rules were tightened in Sweden in 2018, after which military equipment could no longer be exported to dictatorships or countries with significant democratic shortcomings. However, it has not prevented Sweden from continuing trade with, for example, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The democratic situation in these countries cannot be described as good, and they are also involved in the war in Yemen.

However, Sweden’s stricter arms export rules do not apply to these countries, as agreements with them were concluded before the rules were tightened.