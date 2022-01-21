Crisis in Ukraine The West is threatening Russia again with new sanctions, but have the old ones worked?

Sanctions have been imposed on Russia since 2014. Can the threat of new sanctions curb a possible attack on Ukraine? Some of the means would be so drastic that the West itself is afraid to use them.

Can Russia be curbed under the threat of new sanctions in a situation where the country is feared to invade Ukraine and take over new territories again?

Scientists are estimated that without the restraining effect of sanctions, Russia could have gone further after the capture of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Instead, it contented itself with supporting separatist actions in eastern Ukraine.

Research Manager Iikka Korhonen

“When these states of imagination established in eastern Ukraine launched an attack on Mariupol, the actions of the Ukrainian army and the threat of additional sanctions probably caused Russia to abandon the continuation of the attack,” the head of research at the Bank of Finland Iikka Korhonen evaluates to HS by phone.

The HS compiled a list of Russian sanctions imposed by the West and possible new sanctions and their effects.

Existing sanctions

United States and the European Union have coordinated their sanctions since 2014. Initially, they were limited to travel bans and the freezing of funds of Russian influencers and organizations abroad.

When a Malaysian passenger plane was shot down in July 2014, a ban on defense exports was added to the sanctions and the G7 countries decided that Russia would no longer be financed through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“The most economically significant sanction has been the ban on long-term financing from several Russian state-owned companies,” Korhonen estimates.

These include, for example, the oil giant Rosfneft and the banks Sberbank and VTB, which control the majority of Russian banking.

The United States added economic sanctions for example, in 2018. The so-called On the SDN list there are Russian individuals and companies with whom the Americans are not allowed to cooperate.

EU sanctions can be found, for example from the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. EU sanctions target more than 200 people and more than 50 companies can be found from their own list.

Russian economic growth has been below an annual average of less than one per cent since the imposition of sanctions. In 2019, the International Monetary Fund estimates that Russia’s economic growth will have been 0.2 percentage points slower than it would have been without sanctions.

“It’s not insignificant. If someone were to come up with an economic policy measure or conclude free trade agreements that would accelerate economic growth by 0.2 percentage points over several years, they would be considered an economic policy genius, ”Korhonen reminds.

At the same time, the US and the EU must beware of the unintended consequences of their sanctions.

“The additional US sanctions on Rusal Aluminum in 2018 managed to collapse the company’s value by less than half, but the aluminum market became mixed around the world.”

So Rusal sanctions were retreated.

However, Korhonen believes that the current sanctions have largely achieved what was intended.

“The intention was never to collapse the Russian economy, but to impose some apparent cost on Russia’s operations. ”

And what kind of new sanctions could be imposed if Russia invaded Ukraine?

Disconnecting from the swift system

About the new ones the most severe of the sanctions would be the separation of Russia from the international payment system, swift. this is according to experts a violent action that could only be considered in a war situation.

In practice, the sale of fossil fuels, which are vital to Russia – crude oil, natural gas and coal – could not be passed on to their sellers. The danger would be a sharp rise in energy prices globally.

German government sources have said financial magazine for Handelsblatt, no longer considering detaching Russia from the swift in the West.

Swift is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries. The United States and Germany would also lose a lot if Russian banks were cut off from the system.

Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Democrats In the U.S. Senate in the sanctions package presented by the calls on the United States to do its utmost to ensure that the “tool for influencing Russia”, the Nord Stream 2 project, is never introduced.

However, the gas pipeline is important for Europe, and for Germany in particular, who has opposed sanctions on the pipeline.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said, on the other hand, that Germany is defending its core values ​​in the conflict, even if it comes at a high price.

Germany is now working to ease tensions with Russia in the renewable energy sector.

“We should think of new economic areas that can help both sides lead their way out of this conflict,” the German Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck said Der Spiegel magazine in a Friday interview.

Embargo and export restrictions

United States and the EU have talked about a direct embargo if Russia attacks Ukraine.

“Embargo is used as a word in so many ways. Many in the EU are quite dependent on Russian natural gas. Prohibiting its purchase would seem rather strange, ”says Korhonen.

In principle, Russia could take counter-sanctions by suspending oil and gas supplies itself. It cannot afford this in practice, as it is as dependent on supplies as the West.

According to the White House, Russia could be tightened, for example, by restricting supplies to the chip industry. This could also be the case for the availability of everyday objects such as smartphones.

The United States could also aim to restrict Russian air traffic and the arms industry.

The Pentango is closely monitoring the military presence in the vicinity of Ukraine. This satellite image shows the equipment of the Russian armed forces in Yelnya in the Smolensk region.

Banks, securities, administration and Putin

Additional sanctions For Russia’s largest banks and other companies are possible. The West may also try to influence the Russian securities market. In April, the president Joe Biden prevented U.S. investors from buying new bonds issued by the Russian government.

Similarly, economic sanctions against individuals can be increased by the leaders of the armed forces and the president Vladimir Putinia down to.

“They couldn’t use U.S. banking services or take any action in U.S. dollars. That is something that Russia must take into account, ”says Korhonen.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that sanctions against Putin would mean a breakdown in relations between Moscow and Washington.

The crucial question: the balance between temptation and intimidation

Crucial is how Putin sees the balance between Ukraine’s temptations, military resistance and the threat of sanctions.

“I don’t see President Putin in the head. Experts from different fields certainly have different views on this, ”says Iikka Korhonen.

Researcher in a recent publication by the Foreign Policy Research Institute Rob Lee believes that Russia has estimated that the Ukrainian leadership will remain hostile to Russia and that the country will continue to use strong weapons. As a result, escalating the conflict will now be cheaper than staying inactive.

Mariupol and Taking over Odessa would achieve anything pleasing to Putin, but he will have to weigh the price of Ukraine’s defense and additional sanctions.

So far, there has been no attempt in the state media to engage the Russians in the same way as before the conquest of Crimea. If Russia really attacks, the United States and the EU have a great need to increase its costs to Russia, even with massive sanctions.

“It would have costs for the EU and Finland. But we need to think about what it would mean if nothing was done and Russia was allowed to continue to move its borders in Europe. There are no terrible options here, ”says Korhonen.