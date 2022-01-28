Crisis in Ukraine Putin now “ready to go to war”, says US military leadership – Ukraine’s crisis is buzzing with signals of war and peace

The transport of blood products to Russian troops was seen as a new sign of the country’s preparations for fighting.

The United States Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Russian president Vladimir Putin there is now a clear military capacity to act against Ukraine. However, he believes there is “no reason” why conflict would be inevitable. He does not believe Putin has made a final decision on the attack.

Chairman of the U.S. Council of Defense Commanders, General Mark Milley noted that the transfers of Russian troops are “the largest since the Cold War” and the troops have been grouped in such a way that the attack would be “very significant and appalling”.

Russia has stated that it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but “the facts in the terrain tell a very different story,” the US ambassador to Russia said. John Sullivan said at its own press conference.

News agency Reuters reports that Russia has begun bringing blood products, among other medical supplies, to its troops, grouped close to Ukraine’s borders, with a strength of more than 100,000 soldiers.

Blood products are needed, for example, to treat the wounded. They should normally be involved when more than a hundred thousand soldiers are transferred.

However, according to experts interviewed by Reuters, this would be further evidence of increased combat readiness.

Putin said Friday in a telephone conversation with the President of France Emmanuel Macronin that the United States and NATO had not met Russia’s main demands. Russia, for example, has demanded that NATO never accept Ukraine as a member. Putin said he was still ready to continue discussions.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Lavrov Russia, for its part, said Russia “does not want war but does not allow its interests to be ignored and trampled”.

Signals of war and peace also ranged from the authoritarian leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko three and a half hours of speech on Friday.

He “does not want war” but said Belarus is ready to take in “hundreds of thousands” of Russian soldiers in the event of a conflict.

More signals about war and peace can be found in the following videos, for example.

United States is not sending troops to the territory of Ukraine to support it, but it has provided some € 2.4 billion worth of armed supplies since 2014. On an annual basis, the United States has covered about six percent of Ukraine’s defense spending.

Russia could still defeat Ukraine, but it must take into account the economic sanctions resulting from the attack, which leaked a little more information on Friday.

A final US list of sanctions has not been made, however The Wall Street Journal according to the information, sanctions would be expected to target Russia’s largest state-owned banks, such as VTB and other state-owned enterprises.

The United States would ban all trade in bonds issued by the Russian government and impose an export ban on microelectronics.

However, the separation of Russia from the international payment system, the swift, is not among the sanctions currently being considered.

President of the United States Joe Biden has said in the past that sanctions can also be imposed on individuals, such as Putin himself.

Bloomberg Biden, meanwhile, said the Biden administration was informing major U.S. banks this week of sanctions against Citigroup and Bank of America.

The discussion was also intended to ensure that sanctions do not have unintended additional consequences, as in 2018, when sanctions against Russian Rusal confused the global aluminum market and sanctions had to be withdrawn.

Crisis talks in the middle, only one man considered the situation normal on Friday. He is the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

“I don’t find the situation more tense than before. Abroad, it is thought that there is a war here, but it is not, ”he said after a telephone conversation with President Biden.

“I’m not saying escalation isn’t possible,” Zelenskyi added.

“But this panic is unnecessary.”