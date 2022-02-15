Crisis in Ukraine News agencies: In Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense and two banks have been subjected to a cyber attack

According to the news agency Reuters, the Ukrainian Cyber ​​Security Center describes Russia as being behind the attacks.

Ukraine according to the data security center, the websites of the country’s defense ministry and two state-owned banks have been the subject of a cyber attack. The news agencies Reuters and AFP, among others, report the matter.

In addition, the websites of Privatbank and Oštadadbank were attacked. Both are large banks in Ukraine.

The attacks were previously reported by the Russian news agency Tass.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine says messaging service on Twitterthat the site has apparently been the subject of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack. The website was fixed on Tuesday night.

Oschadbank has confirmed a cyber attack on Reuters. The bank says the attack is slowing down some of its systems and users have had problems with payments, among other things.

European about a week ago, the central bank urged banks to be prepared for possible cyber risks from Russia due to the crisis in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announcedthat some of the country’s troops would be withdrawing from the feelings of the Ukrainian border. The United States and the military alliance NATO have not seen any signs of withdrawing troops.