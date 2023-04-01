The bankruptcy of FTX, the second largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world, in November 2022 caused surprise around the world. More than a million people were affected, and together they lost more than US$ 8 billion (R$ 40 billion at current prices). It didn’t stop there: the company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, graduated from the respected Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and considered a prodigy, ended up in jail. Since then, the lawsuits against Bankman-Fried have continued to pile up.

It would be bad news enough for investors, but now the largest exchange on the planet, Binance, and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, who even considered buying FTX, are being investigated in the United States. After all, what is happening in the world of cryptocurrencies?

The collapse of FTX

The FTX story begins with the founding of Alameda Research, a hedge fund (hedge funds or hedge funds) of cryptos, by Sam Bankman-Fried, in 2017. Based on the success of his first company, he founded FTX, in 2019.

“Built by traders for traders”, FTX is an exchange, a brokerage-like company, where investors can trade digital currencies and cryptocurrencies for other assets, such as conventional fiat money or other digital currencies.

The company grew quickly and was often perceived as one of the marketplaces most profitable, reliable (he had bought and saved several companies) and influential in the world. Celebrities like Tom Brady (former American football player and ex-husband of Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen), and basketball players like Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal (retired from the courts in 2011) and comedian Larry David, creator of the series Seinfeld, were hired as FTX ambassadors.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s fame, the SBF, grew as quickly as his company. In his heyday, he was considered a “modern JP Morgan,” according to Forbes. At age 30, he was one of the richest people on the globe, “with an estimated net worth of $26.5 billion at the height of his wealth,” according to the magazine.

On November 2, 2022, a report from the website CoinDesk questioned the solvency of FTX with the use of FTT for liquidity. The FTX Token (FTT) is a token created by FTX to provide traders with a way to save on trading fees. Exchange tokens, minted by exchanges like Binance and FTX, entitle holders to benefits on cryptocurrency exchanges. These benefits often include discounts on trading fees, rebates, and early access to token sales held on the platform.

According to forbesthe matter of CoinDesk stated that Alameda Research’s main asset was FTT, the native token of FTX. “This was a concern because FTX was using FTT as collateral on the balance sheet. This meant the assets were pegged to a risky and volatile token, naturally leading to capital concerns for FTX and Alameda.”

According to forbes, the news spurred markets into sell-offs. On November 6, Binance, the world’s largest exchange, announced that it would sell around $530 million (R$ 2.6 billion) in FTT, due to the revelations. The price of FTT dropped and FTX found itself unable to process withdrawals when they reached around 6 billion dollars (R$ 30 billion).

On November 8, Binance disclosed that it had reached an agreement to buy FTX, but the next day, after due diligence, Binance announced that it could not go ahead with the acquisition of the rival. This caused panic among investors.

On November 11, FTX, which once had a maximum valuation of US$32 billion (R$162 billion), filed for bankruptcy with all its subsidiaries.

In the days following the scandal, some findings regarding FTX drew attention: FTX entities failed to maintain proper books of account and record all of their digital assets and transactions. In addition, the financial statements of most entities have not been audited by independent auditors. There was no separation of funds between the different entities of the FTX group and Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX and Alameda Research, who controlled access to the digital assets of nearly every major business.

On December 12, Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and transferred to US custody. On December 22, after posting bail of 250 million dollars (R$ 1.2 billion), SBF was released, but could not leave his parents’ house in California.

The allegations against Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX is currently mired in bankruptcy proceedings in the US state of Delaware. The accusations against SBF began to be made in November, as a collective action in the US state of Florida, and, even today, they continue to appear.

Among the many charges, prosecutors allege that he illegally moved funds from FTX to Alameda to make investments and pay expenses, and that fact alone includes charges such as conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The US agency SEC (US Security and Exchanges Commission), whose main mission is to enforce the law against market manipulation, accused him of defrauding investors. The CEO of FTX would have raised more than US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 9 billion) from equity investors, including US$ 1.1 billion (R$ 5.5 billion) from about 90 American investors, and hiding the their risks for years, the newspaper reported. The Washington Post. According to the newspaper, the agency also claims that “he diverted funds from FTX clients to Alameda and gave her a virtually unlimited line of credit with FTX, raising the possibility that Alameda’s assets were overvalued because it held large amounts of tokens issued by FTX”.

Another US agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which regulates derivatives markets, also accuses Bankman-Fried and FTX of fraud, alleging that they made “false or misleading statements” in connection with the sale of commodities, says the newspaper.

In a federal indictment, SBC is also being accused of having directed the payment of at least US$ 40 million (R$ 202 million in current quotation) in cryptocurrencies to Chinese authorities in an attempt to unfreeze accounts linked to Alameda Research. According to CNBC, he and his associates “considered and tried ‘numerous methods’ to unfreeze the accounts, which contained around US$1 billion (R$5 billion) in cryptocurrencies, prosecutors allege.

After legal and personal efforts failed, Bankman-Fried agreed to direct a multimillion-dollar bribe to release the frozen accounts, prosecutors alleged.” According to CNBC, the hedge fund of SBF “allegedly used the unfrozen assets to continue to fund Alameda’s loss-making businesses, continuing what the government says is a fraud against customers and investors for another year”.

This Thursday (30), he appeared in court for a hearing on that charge. So far, around one million people have been affected by the collapse of the FTX and the damage is estimated at US$ 8 billion (R$ 40 billion).

What about Binance?

With the collapse of FTX, the eyes of the world turned to the relationship between exchanges and companies linked to them, including Binance.

Founded in China in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, Binance is considered the largest exchange in the world, moving about 23 trillion dollars in trades in 2022. The platform would have about 30 million registered users, according to 2022 figures.

On Monday (27), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed a lawsuit against Binance for alleged irregular behavior in the derivatives market. According to Wall Street Journal, the central idea of ​​the lawsuit is that both the CEO, Changpeng Zhao, and his then head of compliance, Samuel Lim, violated American laws by operating illegally in the United States, “helping clients in the United States to negotiate, despite promises of leave them out” (trades are prohibited for retail investors). The company would also have violated rules to prevent illicit financial activity.

“Binance’s compliance program was ineffective, and under Zhao’s direction, Binance instructed its employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls to maximize corporate profits,” the CFTC charges.

According to a report by Wall Street Journal From early March, internal messages show how the company created its US arm, Binance.US, to protect the parent company from “US regulatory scrutiny. During its setup, Lim hinted at how Binance could retain large U.S. customers despite promises to keep Americans off its global platform. He suggested that US customers use a VPN – a program that masks a user’s location – or that they use offshore entities.”

“For years, Binance knew it was violating CFTC rules by actively working to keep money flowing and avoid compliance,” CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said in a statement. “This should be a warning to anyone in the digital asset world that the CFTC will not tolerate the willful evasion of US law.”

According to a press release from Binance: “This lawsuit is unexpected and disappointing as we have worked collaboratively with the CFTC for over two years. However, we intend to continue to collaborate with regulators in the US and around the world.”

Investors have since withdrawn $1.6 billion (R$8 billion) from Binance, according to a report by Vox, while the company’s problems continue to pile up. To the WSJ, a spokeswoman for the company stated that there are always “more than enough funds to meet withdrawal requests”. On the morning of Wednesday (29), she stated that the inflows and outflows had stabilized.

According to a report by the CNNcited by Voxif the CFTC lawsuit is successful, it could result in “hundreds of millions” in fines, as well as a possible ban on Binance’s ability to register as a derivatives trader in the US in the future, which would deal a serious blow in Binance’s derivatives revenues, 16% of which is sourced from the US.

What are cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are a type of virtual currency stored in digital wallets or computer files. Their security is made by cryptographic systems (hence the name), which makes them practically impossible to counterfeit or spend twice. They can be used for secure online transactions, without any intermediary, globally, through a technology called blockchain, which does not allow any data that already exists to be modified, but at the same time tracks updates and transfers chronologically. They are considered the currencies of the future, for revolutionizing the way of doing business, saving money and making payments.

Cryptocurrencies are not regulated by any government, which makes them immune to government interventions and even inflation or instability of national currencies. These are some of the reasons why they have become popular with investors since the launch of the first one, Bitcoin, first as an article in 2008 and then as a cryptocurrency in 2009.

Cryptocurrencies are also enchanting due to the possibilities of high earnings, but they are considered a high-risk investment. One of the risks pointed out is the lack of regulation, as these currencies are not issued or regulated by nations, in addition to risks related to cybersecurity.