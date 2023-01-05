A new crisis will have to face this week the British royal family. This time because of the revelations of the new biography of Prince Harry in which he recounts that he was assaulted by his brother, Prince William, in a discussion they had in 2019.

The surprising revelation is part of the autobiography Spare (in Spanish ‘Replacement’) that will be published in the coming days and that was anticipated on Wednesday night by the British newspaper Guardianwhich he obtained a copy of before its release.

william’s attack

As revealed by the British newspaper, Harry and William had a confrontation that ended in a physical assault. The events occurred in London, in the house where the Dukes of Sussex lived, in 2019.

In his book, Harry assures that William came to his residence with the aim of addressing the tense relationship between the brothers and the struggles that the prince had with the press on account of his marriage to the American Meghan Markle.

However, the prince says that when his brother William arrived at his house he was already very angry and “very hot”.

The Duke of Sussex mentions that during the discussion William came to describe Meghan as a “difficult, rude and abrasive” woman, which made the atmosphere even more tense and generated a wave of insults between the brothers.

Harry and William, at the ceremony for the death of Elizabeth II. Photo: EFE/EPA/JESSICA TAYLOR

“After William complained about Meghan, Harry told him that he was repeating the press narrative and hoped for better. But William, Harry says, was not being rational, which led to the two men yelling at each other.” The Guardian.

According to Harry’s account in his autobiography, Prince William assured him that he was only trying to help him. However, Harry’s reaction to those words angered William, who He grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground causing injuries to his back.

“He left the water, called me by another name, then came towards me. It all happened so fast. Very fast. He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my collar and threw me to the ground. I landed in the dog bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting me. I stood there for a moment, stunned, then I stood up and told him to come out,” Harry says, according to The Guardian.

He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my collar and threw me to the ground

The Duke of Sussex’s account ensures that despite William urging him to hit back, he did not want to. Instead, he asked his older brother to leave his residence.

William left, and soon after, he introduced himself again to apologize for what had happened. “You don’t need to tell Meg about this,” he stated.

William and Harry in the company of their parents: Diana and the now King Carlos III. Photo: Johnny Eggitt/AFP

As Harry writes in the text, he did not immediately tell his wife what happened, but he narrates that he had to do it when Meghan discovered some scratches on her back from the blow.

Meghan, says the prince, “wasn’t that surprised or that angry. She was terribly sad ”.

Despite the fact that William and Harry used to be a close pair of brothers, their relationship began to weaken in 2018 after the minor’s marriage to the renowned American actress. In fact, Harry claimed in 2019 that he and his brother had gone their separate ways.

But the new revelations of the autobiography, which will be released to the public this weekend, promise to put more strain on the relationship between the princes.

Harry’s book will also deal with issues such as the death of Princess Diana, Harry’s affection for Queen Elizabeth II, who died last September, allegations of racism against Meghan Markle, among others.

In addition to the publication of the book, the prince will grant interviews to the British and American media, so more revelations will come that will put the crown in check.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

