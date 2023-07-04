Miguel Ángel Osorio Chon and Claudia Ruiz Massieu, in the Senate of the Republic, in 2022. Daniel Augusto (DARK ROOM)

The historic Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is in crisis. The tricolor formation that ruled for more than 70 years is going through a moment of serious division under the leadership of Alejandro alito Dark. About a hundred PRI members, led by Senator Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong, announced their resignation from the party on Monday. Senators Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Nuvia Mayorga and Eruviel Ávila have also left the formation. “Today, with sadness, but with consistency, I announce our resignation from the PRI,” Osorio Chong said at a press conference in Mexico City, amid laments and strong criticism of the party’s president, Alejandro alito Dark. “He broke with the unity of the PRI members,” he added. Those who have left the tricolor have also launched a new political platform called “Congruence for Mexico.”

The crisis between Osorio Chong and Moreno, once close friends, broke out last year, when the senator launched himself against the leader and repeatedly asked for his resignation. In December he escalated to a new critical stage when, accompanied by Ruiz Massieu, he challenged the PRI president’s reform to change the statutes and extend his leadership until 2024. After that, as a kind of retaliation, Alito managed to remove the former secretary of the Interior with Enrique Peña Nieto of the coordination of the tricolor bench in the Senate. His departure from that position left him in a weakened and uncomfortable position: he decided not to leave the party, despite the fact that he speculated that he would end up being expelled. That did not happen, but the break became irreparable over the months.

Osorio Chong, the first to speak this Monday and make the announcement, assured that the current leadership was “the worst in the history” of the tricolor, that after losing the 2018 presidential elections, the party moved away from the militancy and he busied himself in making agreements that benefited a few. “Moreno looked only for his own interests, his ambition,” the senator pointed out, “destroyed everything, destroyed the institution that we handed over to him, to tear it to pieces.” The former Secretary of Government accused the president of the party of having resorted to threats and traps to prolong his leadership. Asked about the future of the four senators in the Upper House, Osorio Chong has clarified that it is not defined how they will continue to operate there in the coming months.

Eruviel Ávila, former governor of the State of Mexico, has regretted his departure from the PRI, but has assured that he does so because the principles of the formation no longer coincide with what the people of his entity need. “Given the circumstances, today I make the decision of my political life. I do it aware that many times the most difficult decisions are the right ones ”, he said. The senator has also announced the formation of the new platform, of which no further information has been provided at the moment: “From this trench we will continue working for the well-being of the people.”

Ruiz Massieu has been the last to position himself on the break with the party in which he has been a member of his entire life. “It has to do with a leadership that has betrayed the PRI from the depths,” the senator commented, “the PRI had never governed so little, had influenced so little, and had settled for so little.” The senator appeared last week with the leadership of the party in the announcement of the selection method of the presidential candidate of Va por México, the alliance that brings together the tricolor together with the National Action Party (PAN), the Party of the Democratic Revolution ( PRD) and civil organizations. A few days later, she reported that she would not participate in the selection scheme “for consistency”, in reference to the name of the new platform.

“From where I was, it was not possible to continue adding to the change,” Ruiz Massieu said on Monday, backed by the hundred PRI members who have resigned. The senator, who also held the position of Foreign Secretary in Peña Nieto’s six-year term, has assured that she no longer shares the vision or forms with the party leadership. “Above any leadership, my loyalty is with the citizenry.” Faced with questions from the press, the senator has ruled out seeking the presidential candidacy with another party, such as Movimiento Ciudadano.

