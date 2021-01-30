2020 was not easy for anyone due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this, several sectors such as sports had multi-million dollar losses due to the lack of public attendance and advertisements. One of the most affected is Major League Soccer (MLS), which is in full negotiation with the footballers union since it cannot face the collective bargaining agreement with footballers.

Through an official statement on their social networks, the MLS reported that he met – yesterday – with the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) to “continue conversations on how to address the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Although we remain very distant, we will extend the negotiation period from 30 days to one more week to provide every opportunity to finalize an agreement. As part of the extension, MLS and MLSPA are committed to a regular schedule of meetings over the next few days, ”explained MLS. If an agreement is not reached between the two parties, the MLS could “block” its players, calling for a general strike. The deadline is next Thursday, February 4, at 11:59 p.m. on the East Coast of the United States.

Last December 2020, Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said that the league had losses equal to a billion dollars after the lack of public due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Don Garber, MLS Commissioner, during a press conference in New York on February 26, 2020. Source: Richard Drew (AP).

“The losses have been dramatic”Garber said. “Clubs will have to manage their finances as diligently as possible. We will make adjustments […] that’s the reality of running a professional sports league in the midst of a pandemic. “

The MLS, due to the situation generated by the pandemic, reopened negotiations in December with the MLSPA and proposed that players pay 100% of salaries in 2021 in exchange for a two-year extension of the current labor agreement, until 2027. The extension of the current agreement is – according to the soccer players’ union – detrimental to the players since they consider that this “would flatten the increase curve for athletes and save money for the franchise owners.”

According to the league, if this agreement is made, the extension would allow MLS and the teams to recover a part of the losses due to Covid-19 this 2021 and there would be stability for the arrival of new investments. The union made them a counterproposal: extend the current labor agreement, but until 2026, the year in which the United States will organize the World Cup together with Mexico and Canada.

“We have emphasized the importance of the two-year extension to allow the League and the clubs to recoup a portion of the losses incurred in 2021 as a result of the pandemic. It is important to note that the MLS proposal does not include structural changes to the collective bargaining agreement and does not seek additional restrictions on the free agency rights of players during the period ”.

In case of not reaching an agreement, it would be the first time that this measure of force is used in MLS after its founding on December 17, 1993.