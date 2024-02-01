The Houthi rebels of Yemen claimed this Thursday, February 1, to have attacked a British commercial ship in the Red Sea with naval missiles, in response to bombing by the United States and the United Kingdom against their positions. Yemenis warned that the attacks will continue until Israel stops its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

The military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sarea, reported in a statement this Thursday, February 1, the attack against a British commercial ship in the Red Sea.

According to the group, the ship, which they did not identify, was heading towards an Israeli port. The Houthis reiterated that their operations will continue against any ship bound for Israel “until the aggression ceases” against the Gaza Strip.

The new attack by the Houthis comes after This morning the United States will shoot down a drone over the Gulf of Adencausing no damage, and destroying a control center for launching drones in rebel-controlled areas of Yemen, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The US forces added in a statement that during midday the insurgents launched “two anti-ship ballistic missiles” against the cargo ship M/V KOI – which the Houthis claimed to have attacked the previous day -, but CENTCOM indicated that the projectile hit the water without causing damage.

Tribesmen loyal to the Houthis stand next to American and Israeli flags on the ground during a meeting of newly recruited members of the Houthi People's Army at the end of military training, on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, January 22, 2024 . © EFE / Yahya Arhab

Since November 19, the Houthis, a group backed by Iran, They have launched about 40 attacks against merchant ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and to economically harm Israel, and its actions have caused severe disruptions to global maritime trade.

The US and UK bombed Houthi positions for the first time on January 12, when they attacked some 60 targets in Yemen in retaliation for insurgent actions against commercial vessels and warships in the Red Sea.

With EFE