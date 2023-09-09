Crisis in the construction industry | Director of the Housing Foundation: The construction industry is in a “free fall”

According to the government’s program, no more government support would be granted to new right-of-occupancy sites. It would also be a significant blow to the struggling construction industry, says Asuntosäätiö’s CEO.

Housing Foundation managing director Esa Kankainen strongly criticized the registration of the government program to freeze the new construction of right-of-occupancy sites. According to Kankainen, the decision would hit the construction industry, which is already in dire straits, hard.

According to the government’s program, the state would continue to assist in the repair of right-of-occupancy properties, but support would no longer be granted for new housing properties. The authorizations for long, 40-year interest subsidized loans will be reduced and the authorizations for short, i.e. ten-year, interest subsidized loans will be increased.

There are about 54,000 right-of-occupancy apartments in Finland, where about 100,000 people live. In recent years, an average of 1,700 right-of-occupancy apartments have been built per year. The Housing Foundation itself has approximately 17,000 right-of-occupancy apartments.

The vast majority of right-of-occupancy apartments have been financed with state support, either with arava or interest-subsidy loans.

According to the housing foundation’s assessment, stopping the production of housing rights would have a significant negative impact on employment in the construction industry and the state’s tax revenues, as almost half of the construction costs consist of taxes and tax-related payments. According to estimates, stopping production could lead to a reduction of 6,400 person-years of work. The state’s tax revenues would decrease by an estimated 187 million euros per year.

“Now is not the right time to start making such cuts to macaw production in accordance with the government program and stop housing right production,” says Kankainen.

“I don’t understand what is the basis for running down the housing rights system by stopping new production.”

In the year 2021 Construction of almost 48,000 apartments started in Finland. According to Kankaninen, almost 6,000 of these were state-supported new developments.

Chairman of the Board of Rakennusteollisuus RT Timo Vikström evaluate the HS at the weekend in the interviewthat this year the number of starts will decrease from 48,000 to almost one third.

Around ten thousand companies directly employ 200,000 construction industry professionals and indirectly more than half a million employees in Finland.

According to Vikström’s estimate, 20,000–30,000 people will be unemployed in the construction industry in the next two years.

“Founder contracting will not start again this year and certainly not next year either. The big fear is that foreign workers will disappear from Finland when there are no jobs here. At some point, construction will start again, so where will the workers be found then?” Asuntosäätiö’s Kankainen asks.

State by investing in subsidized housing production, the blow to the construction industry could at least be softened, says Kankainen. Also, for example, the CEO of Rakennusteollisuus RT Aleksi Randell hoped Ylen in A-Studio on Tuesdaythat the state would invest, for example, in subsidized housing production, renovation construction and infrastructure projects, in order to get jobs for construction companies.

“Especially the demand for right-of-occupancy production is still good, and operators of our type could launch more projects than in previous years,” says Kankainen.

“Investing in Ara production would prevent the free fall that seems to be ahead in the construction industry. If a bigger disaster is prevented now, other construction could also start from a better situation when housing construction starts again at some point.”

Right-of-occupancy construction ending it would also be a significant turn in terms of housing policy, says Kankainen.

About 100,000 people live in right-of-occupancy apartments.

Kankainen says that the system has worked in preventing the segregation of residential areas, when new residential areas have been built in the largest cities, where right-of-occupancy sites have had a significant role in the rest of rental and owner-occupied apartments.

In addition, right-of-occupancy apartments play a significant role in the urban planning of large cities, says Kankainen. For example, Helsinki has decided to partially replace the discontinued Hitas system by increasing housing rights production.

“In all big cities, there is a desire to create blocks with versatile housing. Right-of-occupancy apartments have been one big block in these entities.”