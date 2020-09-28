NAfter several weeks of negotiations, the hose clamp specialist Norma reached an agreement with the IG Metall union over the weekend on how many jobs will be lost in the company. In the headquarters in the Hessian Maintal only a maximum of 100 positions are to be cut, more than a third less than announced in the summer. In contrast, there is no future for the plant in Gerbershausen in Thuringia. There, an agency of its own is to look for prospects for the employees and for the site. Norma currently employs almost 1000 people in Germany, around 700 of them in Maintal and 180 in Gerbershausen. The company has 8,500 employees worldwide.

“The best possible result”

The manufacturer of connection technology and hose clamps is not only suffering severely from the Corona crisis, in which car sales have plummeted. Sales fell by more than a fifth in the first half of 2020. Since the car manufacturers are increasingly reorienting themselves to electric drives, which hardly need any hoses and pipes, the company is under cost pressure. For this reason, Norma had already prescribed an austerity program called “Get on Track” at the end of 2019. Accordingly, the plant in Gerbershausen should close and the orders should be relocated to the Czech Republic. In Maintal, positions in administration and logistics were primarily available.

The current agreement on the downsizing is “making a major contribution to securing the future of Norma Germany,” said Norma boss Michael Schneider after the negotiations. It is about the “best possible result”. However, the agreement still has to be confirmed by IG Metall members and the works council at Norma. This should happen by October 9th, if possible.

In addition to hose clamps, the Norma Group also produces so-called fluid systems in which the diesel discharge is cleaned using urea. There are also connectors made of plastic and metal for engines and cooling systems. The company generates around half of its sales with the automotive industry, with other important customers in water management, shipbuilding and aviation.