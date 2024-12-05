A group of affiliates of the Association of Spanish Sports Directors (ADDE)more than 60 percent, as stated in a statement signed by Antonio Herruzo (affiliate and spokesperson of the aforementioned group), have submitted a request to Sergio ‘Queco’ Huerta“acting president” of this ADDE union association, for the convocation of a board of directors that in turn convenes an extraordinary general assembly to begin the electoral procedure and proclamation of candidates for the board of directors of the association.

This is the full statement in which this group of affiliates explain the reasons for their request to the president of the ADDE:

1. On behalf of the Board of Directors chaired by D. Sergio Queco Huertacontrary to the provisions of article 28.3 of the Bylaws, an extraordinary meeting has been held, adopting agreements, making them immediately executive and revoking specific positions of the Board itself with full knowledge that for the legal constitution of the Board .and its validity for the adoption of any matter-, such a constitution required the presence of half plus one of its members. With full knowledge that said quorum was not present, measures were adopted that cannot have any effect due to the vice of radical nullity in the constitution of that Board, under penalty of all the negative effects that said measures have entailed for the Association.

2. There has been no call for the Board of directors the Ordinary Assembly of this exercise to proceed to approve the accounts, the management of the Board of Directors, the application of the result to strict compliance with the aims and objectives of the Association, in addition to presenting the budget for the season and fiscal year already in execution, taking into account It also states that the right to criticize its economic management has been exercised by different affiliates.









3. In the same way and again formally contravening the ADDE statutory regulationsIn addition to the execution of different agreements without even transferring it to the General Assembly of Affiliates for ratification, Mr. Huerta has launched a co-option system for the appointment of new directors that is absolutely contrary to the legal system, since it co-opts to more members of the Board of Directors than the vacancies that have occurred, proceeding to appoint positions and assign functions, all of which has generated a situation of disagreement and tension among a very high number of ADDE members.

4. We consider it essential to request a meeting with other points within the Agenda, given that the General Assembly is the sovereign body in the decision-making of the Association, and everything agreed upon by the Board of Directors in such important aspects must always be RATIFIED with the corresponding majorities within the framework of an Extraordinary General Assembly.

5. In view of these facts, we believe that different rights and obligations of the Affiliates are at risk, and specifically the constitutional rights of many of the associates and the democratic principles that must govern the union associations for the fulfillment of their purposes are being curtailed. , under penalty of limiting or attempting to limit, fundamental rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of association, right to criticism, presumption of innocence, principle of defense, right to one’s own image, dignity and good name of people physical and legal, under penalty of unnecessarily judicializing this entire controversy in channels that we do not consider appropriate. Many of these violations of basic union principles due to the absence of Mr. Huerta have already been denounced by numerous members over the last few months, alleging lack of transparency, opaque and undemocratic actionsappropriation of assets of the union association and a single-person government disregarding the most basic statutory processes.

6. For this reason, and for many other issues that will be debated within the Assembly that will be convened for this purpose after having been formally requested to hold it, we consider it necessary and essential to open a DEMOCRATIC ELECTION PROCESSin the terms and conditions that are debated within the General Assembly of Affiliates, the highest and sovereign decision-making body of the Association, and all this so that the candidate that is elected, if applicable, can immediately work for the fulfillment of the purposes of the association and to, urgently, proceed with a comprehensive reform of our Statutes that do not resolve, with the current text, many of the issues that will be the subject of debate and that affect the democratic and complete functioning of this association. association.

7. Finally, we want to clarify that both the founding vice president, Mr. Adrián Leira, and the secretary of the Association, Mr. José Luis Hernández, have not joined the group of signatory Affiliates for different reasons, the main one being their interest in not influence the rest of the Affiliates or intervene in a conflict that is started on the own initiative of a large group of ADDE Affiliates.