After six years in government, Sweden’s Greens have to worry about entering parliament. A new chairman should lead out of the crisis.

STOCKHOLM taz | While Germany’s Greens are faced with the question of whether they would rather go into the federal election campaign with a candidate for the Federal Chancellery, their Swedish sister party is plagued by completely different concerns: How to get back into parliament? The 3.8 percent who, according to a recent survey by Miljöpartiet de gröna (Mp), want to vote would not even be enough to take the 4 percent threshold for entry into the Reichstag in Stockholm.

The party is in deep crisis and has been for four years. The red-green coalition, in which she has been a junior partner with the Social Democrats since 2014 and was constantly forced to make new compromises, has not done her any good. Now she is hoping for a new start in terms of personnel. At a special congress on Sunday, Märta Stenevi was elected as the new “party spokeswoman”, as the leaders of this party are called.

She will succeed Isabella Lövin, who announced her resignation in August. The party leadership, which traditionally consists of a female-male dual leadership, shares Stenevi with Per Bolund, who was also the incumbent until now. After the election, both announced a “new policy”.

In several interviews, Stenevi sketched the first contours. Above all, the party must move away from the role of the “one-question party”, which it is for large parts of the electorate. It must be made clearer how the “green ideology” permeates all areas of society. The voters only have one vote. And with that they wanted to vote for a party that would provide answers to as many political questions as possible, says Stenevi: “The 4 percent are not good” that one has been able to achieve with the climate and environmental issue so far.

No Greta effect for the greens

But why don’t you achieve more? How can it be that in Greta Thunberg’s homeland, a green party cannot even be sure of getting back into parliament? Six weeks ago the environmental organization Germanwatch awarded Sweden the top spot in the annual climate protection index – for the fourth time in a row.

Is Sweden so well positioned in terms of climate policy that the climate is no longer an issue? Certainly not. It was precisely the lack of a consistent climate policy that prompted 15-year-old Greta to start her school strike a month before the 2018 parliamentary election.

A “Greta effect” for the Greens, who achieved their worst result since 1991 with 4.4 percent in 2018 and barely made it into parliament, has not occurred either in this election or since then. On the contrary, the party seems to be afraid of being too close to the Fridays for Future movement. It is not enough to be “radical enough for the Greta generation”, the new chairwoman now also formulated this distance: “We have to win the trust of their mothers and fathers.”

So far, it doesn’t seem to be working well. Six years ago, 62 percent of the electorate considered the Miljöpartiet to be the most competent party in terms of climate and environmental policy. In the most recent poll, this proportion fell to 20 percent.

Stenevis hopes that the party must communicate its policies better. She has a marketing education and worked for ten years as the marketing director of an online book distribution company. Is it all just a marketing question? Not even the members of the Greens believe that. Just 30 percent think their new boss is the ideal choice. 60 percent are undecided. There is not much time left. Elections will take place in 18 months.