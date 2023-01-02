By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) – Steep falls in equity and bond markets last year have reduced the combined value of sovereign wealth funds and public pensions for the first time in history, a slump of $2.2 trillion, an annual study has estimated. of the sector.

Global SWF’s report on state-owned investment vehicles showed that the value of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds fell from $11.5 trillion to $10.6 trillion, while public pension funds fell from $22.1 trillion to $20. 8 trillion.

Diego López, from Global SWF, stated that the main reason for the retreats were corrections of more than 10% suffered by the main debt and equity markets, a combination that had not happened for 50 years.

The phenomenon came as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted commodity prices and pushed already soaring inflation rates to 40-year highs. In response, the Federal Reserve and other major central banks raised their interest rates, causing a global crisis of asset sales.

“Some of the funds will not see these losses being realized given their characteristics as long-term investors,” said López. “But it’s quite telling about the moment we’re living in.”

The study, which looked at 455 state-owned investors with a combined total of $32 trillion in assets, indicated that ATP Denmark had the toughest year of any fund, with an estimated 45% drop, equivalent to a loss of 34%. billions of dollars for Danish pensioners.

However, despite all the turmoil, investment by funds in purchasing companies, real estate and infrastructure assets rose 12% compared to 2021.

A record $257.5 billion was invested in 743 deals, and sovereign wealth funds also settled a record number of deals in the billions of dollars.

Singapore’s $690 billion sovereign wealth fund, GIC, led the way, investing more than $39 billion in 72 transactions. More than half of this was invested in real estate, especially related to logistics.

The survey also determined that five of the top 10 largest investments ever made by state funds will take place in 2022. These include the $7 billion injection of another Singaporean vehicle, Temasek, into the fund’s testing, inspection and certification company Element Materials. private equity Bridgepoint.

“If financial markets continue to fall in 2023, it is likely that SWFs will continue to hunt ‘the elephants’ as an effective way to meet their capital allocation obligations,” states the research.

The survey also indicates that Persian Gulf sovereign funds such as ADIA, Mubadala, ADQ, PIF and QIA will become much more active in buying Western companies, after having received large injections of revenue from oil last year.

