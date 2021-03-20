Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez graduated as a “storm pilot” by weathering again this week -for the second time in just over a year- an impeachment request for impeachment filed by the opposition that echoed public anger over the sloppy handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the corruption that operates around it.

In August 2019, before completing a year (of the total of five) of government, he was already saved from another impeachment by the ruling parliamentary majority for a confusing agreement with Brazil by which Paraguay resigned, according to the opposition, its profits in the exploitation of the Itaipú hydroelectric plant which is erected about 500 km upstream from the Yacyretá dam.

Street demonstrations organized by self-organized citizens They demanded the resignation of Abdo and his Vice President Hugo Velázquez alarmed by the worsening of the pandemic, the collapse of hospitals, lack of medicines and their resale on the black market and the almost zero import of vaccines in contrast to the other countries in the region.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez had to displace his Minister of Health, Julio Mazzoleni, due to the pressure of the demonstrations. (AFP)

The urban clashes left an undetermined number of injuries and bruises in the center of Asunción. The mobilizations that demanded the head of the President grew and became constant for six consecutive days since March 5, but infections also reached record numbers.

Abdo dismissed four ministers, including Health to quell the protests. These were reduced to a minimum due to fear of the pandemic, despite calls from the opposition led by Efraín Alegre of the center-right Liberal party (Abdo’s former rival in the 2018 presidential elections) and Fernando Lugo (the former leftist bishop who was President between 2008 and 2012).

The opposition and popular pressure

They relied on popular pressure to dethrone the head of state, given his clear minority in the houses of Congress. Nevertheless, Coronavirus played an additional role in diffusing anger and discontent. The deceased, who did not exceed 10 a day, climbed an average of 40.

The 700 intensive care beds available for the convalescent were exceeded.

Massive protests against the government of Mario Abdo Benítez. (EFE)

The Government established a “curfew” from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in an effort to reduce pollution and exhorted the population to self-control their social relationships on pain of going to the corridors of authorized hospitals.

Like ghosts, the sick and their relatives intermingle, each with his chair, deck chair, armchair or wooden bench, mattresses, towels, remuda clothes and oxygen balloon, waiting for at least one hospital cotl.

Health crisis, political crisis

The crisis erupted on March 2 with the resignation of the director of the National Institute of Respiratory and Environmental Diseases head hospital, Felipe González, who admitted his impotence due to the lack of medicines. “The fault does not depend on me. Lack of control is growing and infections are massive“he denounced that day.

“There will be no peace for the corrupt“shouted the self-convened.

Among the protesters, young people stood out especially, who condemned political corruption. (EFE)

One of the most notorious cases of corruption was that of the purchase of “gold masks”, up to 300% above their market price, and various hospital supplies.

In the accusation against the President, the opponents indicated that the government mistakenly transferred $ 9,650,615 to the Bill Gates foundation, when the money had to go to the account of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for the acquisition of the vaccines of the Covax mechanism.

PAHO communicated that the money should be transferred to the PAHO / WHO account and not to the GAVI Foundation. “In other words, the Government transferred to another account, so the steps to recover the money and forward it to PAHO / WHO began,” the complaint underlined.

The Ministry of Health later clarified that the amount “was returned in full.”

The lack of vaccines and the mismanagement of the pandemic fueled the protests. (AP)

The citizen protests and the new check on the stability of the Government highlighted the grim outlook looming in the struggle for rearrangements in a political year that foresees municipal elections in November.

Its results will set the basis and the parties’ prospects for the 2023 presidential elections.

“SIf the parliamentarians do not listen to the popular clamor, they are going to have to go they too, “the head of the opposition, Efraín Alegre, 58, told Clarín, who also faced the influential businessman and politician Horacio Cartes in 2013 and lost. prepare for 2023.

Opponent defeat

But the opposition defeat by 42 to 36 in the vote on the impeachment request in the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday the 17th was a clear message from the colorados that they are unwilling to surrender their 70-year supremacy (35 years under the dictatorship of General Alfredo Stroessner 1954-89) so easily.

Political scientist Fernando Duarte said that the opposition demonstration that focused its attacks on the government and buildings of the Colorado party did nothing but weld the differences between the dissidents (led by Cartes) and the ruling party. “They buckled around the continuity of the Government“.

Although he admitted that the situation of discontent and social claim may continue as long as the provision of medical supplies, the arrival of vaccines and the economic reactivation are not guaranteed, the popular expressions of the last weeks revealed the little ancestry of liberals and leftists in broad segments of society.

The few hospitals were saturated by the number of infections. (AFP)

“No referent or opposition political space managed to lead the mobilizations. The declamations of the protesters were notorious so that no official or opposition politician would appear. The opposition was not successful in dividing the ruling party, “explained Duarte.

The political nucleation is the one with the largest number of affiliates in the country, the largest territorial presence, the highest level of participation and internal competition.

“Divided, without leadership on the protests and with zero support from the international community, the opponents revealed that they are not yet at the height of a serious dispute for power, “the political scientist said.

Fierce struggle for power

According to the sociologist Myriam Yore, the political crisis the pandemic showed “a fierce fight” in the face of the presidential elections from 2023.

“It is the usual perverse game. While the country sinks, the main factions of the hegemonic Colorado Party – in its two facets, acting as government and opposition – They are in a fierce struggle for control of power in the Government, in a key electoral year in which they play to position themselves in all the municipalities (254) of the country “.

For Hugo Estigarribia, a former legislator of the Colorado party framed in the opposition, said that the dominant leadership “should have a President like a leashed dog.”

“This new political shield puts the Colorado Party in a compromised situation and the country at a crossroads with an inept government, aimlessly and without guarantees for citizens “.

Pedro Alliana, president of the ruling party, aligned with Cartes, said that firing Abdo would have been “to change 6 for half a dozen.”

“We are not saving the government so that everything remains the same, on the contrary we will be more opposition than the opposition itself,” he exclaimed, ratifying Duarte’s statement that the Colorados are more skilled at opposing.

Myriam yore described Abdo as a man of weak leadership, forced to form collaborators based on political quotas “to pay loyalties and campaign commitments unable to face future challenges in the remainder of his mandate.”

Alegre adds that Abdo “is a hostage of Cartes. He is submitted because his continuity depends on the votes of his loyalists in Congress.”