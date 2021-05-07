The Maldives, an island country renowned for its white sand beaches and turquoise waters that attract wealthy tourists, now faces multiple threats due to political instability, rising sea levels and the coronavirus pandemic.

In a sign of the political tension living in the South Asian nation, former President Mohamed Nasheed was seriously injured in an explosive attack on Thursday, May 6 in the capital.

The country is a set of 26 atolls made up of 1,192 tiny islands spread over 800 kilometers.

With a population of 340,000 inhabitants According to the latest census, only 187 of its islands are inhabited, although the World Bank estimated that in 2020 its resident population was 515,000 people, including foreign workers.

Tourism and economy

The luxury tourism It is its main source of income, which contributes a quarter of its gross domestic product (GDP). However, the Covid-19 pandemic devastated the tourism sector and its economy contracted 28% last year.

The archipelago’s secluded beaches and pristine lagoons attracted more than 1.7 million tourists in 2019But that number fell to 550,000 last year. Recently, they announced a plan to offer vaccines to tourists and revive the economy.

It is a destination desired by movie stars, like Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, who visited him in 2006 for their honeymoon.

Problems

Maumoon Abdul Gayoom he ruled the country with an iron fist for 30 years until 2008, when he lost the first multi-party elections to Nasheed, a human rights activist.

Mohamed Nasheed, current president of the country’s Parliament, was injured in an explosion. Photo DPA / MATT WINKELMEYER

Nasheed was forced to resign in 2012 after a coup by police and military.

The following year, in a disputed election, Nasheed was defeated by Abdulah Yameen, Gayoom’s half-brother.

Nasheed was sentenced in 2015 to 13 years in prison on a terrorism charge, widely criticized as politically motivated. A year later he was allowed to leave prison for medical treatment in London.

I search refuge in britain but he returned to the Maldives after his ally Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the 2018 presidential election against Yameen.

The following year he won a parliamentary seat and became legislative president, the second most powerful office in the country.

The growth of the oceans also threatens the Maldives. Photo Tripadvisor

About 80% of the Maldives is less than one meter above sea level, making it one of the countries most threatened by the rise in ocean level caused by global warming.

Located along the trade routes of the Indian Ocean, the country was colonized several times throughout its history, converting to Islam in the 12th century.

The official religion is Sunni Islam, and the rest are banned. The country bans alcohol, except in tourist hotels, and homosexuality.

exist radicalization fears through internet sites, and the country has banned foreign preachers. Despite them, some 300 Maldivians traveled to Syria to join jihadist forces during the heyday of the Islamic State group.

Nasheed has expressed his fear that religious extremists will take over the country. Attacks on independent journalists have been attributed to Islamic extremists.

AFP